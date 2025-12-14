Flyers Forward Shines in First-Period Multi-Point Game

In their final game of a six-game homestand, and the first of a home-and-home, the Philadelphia Flyers put on a show in the first 20 minutes against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Winger Trevor Zegras had his name all over the first period scoresheet, providing a pair of points in the process.

Blind Pass to Brink

Just about seven minutes after killing off a tripping penalty against Matvei Michkov, the Flyers began to put up a barrage of shots against Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov, making only his fifth start of the season.

Halfway through the first period, Travis Sanheim stole the puck away from Sebastian Aho in the Flyers end, sending a kick-pass to Zegras who bolted towards the neutral zone. Zegras skated into the Carolina end, leaving the puck behind him for Bobby Brink who took a shot from the slot, over the shoulder of Kochetkov, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Dec 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Philipp Kurashev (96) and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Bobby Brink (10) battle for the puck during the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brink's tally marked the 10th time Philadelphia recorded the first goal of the game, currently 5-3-1 when scoring first. It marked Brink's eighth goal of the season and Zegras' 29th point of the season.

The Trevor Zegras Show

Late in the first, Zegras appeared back on the ice for another shift. Travis Konecny strided into the Hurricanes side of the ice, leaving the puck for Zegras once again.

Zegras dealt a backhand pass to his former Anaheim teammate Jamie Drysdale, who then fed the puck back to Konecny. With Zegras rushing towards the crease, Konecny sent a pass from behind the net to Zegras who banked a shot from the doorstep, doubling Philly's lead to 2-0.

Dec 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) against the Buffalo Sabres at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The goal was Zegras' 12th of the season, tying his goal total from last season. It also gave him his 30th point of the year, which leads the Flyers.

Unstoppable Pace

Zegras' career-high points total was set in 2022-23 where he missed only one game. With the Ducks, he recorded 65 points off of 23 goals and 42 assists. He is on pace for 82 points and is averaging one point-per-game.

Multi-Point Madness

The contest against Carolina marked Zegras' sixth multi-point game of the year.

In 57 games in 2024-25 with Anaheim, he recorded only five multi-point games. If he continues the pace he's on, he could garner at least 15+ multi-point games.

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates with defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Additionally, Zegras has recorded eight points in his last seven contests with the Flyers.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!