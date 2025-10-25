Flyers vs. Islanders Takeaways: Trevor Zegras Sparks Comeback Win
The Philadelphia Flyers opened their five-game homestand with a thrilling 4–3 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, rallying from a two-goal deficit behind Trevor Zegras’ breakout performance. Here are five takeaways from the comeback victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena:
1. Zegras Delivers His Breakout Game
Trevor Zegras officially announced his arrival in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old scored his first two goals as a Flyer, added an assist, and then buried his attempt in the shootout to help seal the win. His second goal — a greasy power-play tally in front — tied the game midway through the third and sent the crowd into a frenzy.
“It felt nice,” Zegras said. “The fans are so great. To do it in front of them is special.”
It was Zegras’ first three-point game since January 2023 and the type of offensive spark the Flyers envisioned when they acquired him from Anaheim in June.
2. Zegras-Dvorak-Michkov Line Keeps Chemistry Rolling
Christian Dvorak continued to show why he’s quickly becoming one of the team’s most dependable forwards. He scored once and assisted on Zegras’ first goal, while Matvei Michkov chipped in a primary assist of his own. The trio’s quick puck movement and awareness helped ignite Philadelphia’s comeback after falling behind 2–0.
That connection was especially evident on Dvorak’s goal, when Zegras and Michkov combined to slice through the Islanders’ defense with precision passing.
3. Ersson Stands Tall Again
Samuel Ersson didn’t need to be spectacular, but he was steady — and at key moments, that was enough. The 26-year-old stopped 23 of 26 shots and turned aside both Islanders attempts in the shootout to earn his third win of the season. Ersson made a huge desperation save in overtime on an Islanders 2-on-1, forbidding New York from winning the game.
“‘Ers’ [Ersson] came up huge for us with a bunch of big saves that kept us in it,” defenseman Jamie Drysdale said.
4. Islanders Rookie Impresses, but Flyers Stay Resilient
New York defenseman Marshall Warren made quite the NHL debut, picking up two assists and helping the Islanders jump out to a 2–0 lead. But even with the momentum on their side, the Islanders couldn’t hold off a Flyers team that refused to fold.
Philadelphia’s resilience — especially after Maxim Tsyplakov’s go-ahead goal early in the third — underscored the growing confidence in Rick Tocchet’s group.
5. Schaefer Logs Big Minutes for New York
Top pick Matthew Schaefer led all skaters with 27:40 of ice time, an impressive workload for the 18-year-old defenseman. The Islanders clearly trust him already, and while he handled the minutes well, the Flyers’ experienced forwards eventually wore down New York’s young blue line.
Philadelphia continues its five-game homestand on Tuesday evening for the first installment of the Battle of Pennsylvania in 2025-26 as the Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!