Penguins Lose Defenseman to Lower-Body Injury
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently running on a four-game losing streak after their latest matchup against the Florida Panthers. The Penguins clinched the victory 5-3, continuing to add to the disappointment of the Panthers' 2025-26 season thus far.
Unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has been the star of the show once again, claiming a substantial amount of attention from NHL fans. Considering his colossal achievements throughout his professional career, and the fact that he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down just yet, it's clear why he is such a notable name in the league.
However, the Penguins are more than Crosby himself — a successful game requires a team effort, and with the franchise owning a 6-2 overall record at No. 3 in the Metropolitan Division, Pittsburgh's success as a team is apparent. They truly have an all-hands-on-deck mentality.
Unfortunately, the Penguins have fallen victim to the dreaded Injured Reserve, this time claiming one of their defensemen. This will inevitably disrupt their flow on the ice.
Caleb Jones Lands Spot on Injured Reserve
It was announced over the weekend that defenseman Caleb Jones, 28, has been placed on Injured Reserve, forcing him out of play for quite some time. He is expected to be away for approximately eight weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury — troublesome news for the franchise. His ailment came during the third period of his latest game against the Panthers.
Although Jones isn't one of their top-performing players, any defenseman on the Injured Reserve is a devastating loss to a team. This opens up a gap on the ice that must be filled with little time to prepare.
Prior to this troubling news, Jones wasn't having the most impressive season in the books. He has only recorded one assist and one point across seven games played. In the absence of Jones, his fellow defensemen will need to step up and start filling in any holes that may remain.
Pittsburgh's next matchup will be against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who own an overall record of 3-4 and sit at the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. Taking into account the gap between the Penguins and the Blue Jackets, it's hard to imagine a world in which Pittsburgh will not come out on top. With that being said, sometimes it is best to expect the unexpected in the NHL.
Will this be the game in which the Penguins' winning streak comes to an abrupt, and rather shocking, end?
