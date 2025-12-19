Flyers Recall Emerging Forward Prospect

The Philadelphia Flyers continued their commitment to youth by recalling forward Denver Barkey, giving the 20-year-old a big step in what has been a rapid developmental climb.

The 20-year-old has earned the opportunity through pace, consistency, and a mature two-way game that has quickly caught the organization’s attention.

Flyers Lean Into Youth Movement

The Flyers’ decision to call up Barkey fits squarely into the direction the organization has emphasized all season; rewarding young players who play fast, responsibly, and within structure.

Barkey, 20, was selected by Philadelphia in the third round (95th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft and has steadily progressed since turning pro. While he does not bring eye-popping size or elite shot power, his habits and approach align closely with what the Flyers value at the NHL level.

With roster spots opening and the team looking for energy, Barkey’s game offers a plug-and-play option, particularly in a bottom-six role.

Why Barkey, Not Bump

While Barkey received the call, another highly regarded Flyers prospect, Alex Bump, remains in the minors. The decision is rooted more in role and readiness than long-term potential.

Bump’s game is offense-driven and creative, traits that often require more freedom and ice time to be effective. Barkey brings an NHL-ready skill set built around speed, defensive responsibility, and forechecking pressure, skills he learned at Western Michigan where he and the Broncos claimed the program's

For a Flyers team seeking reliability from its depth lines, Barkey’s profile makes him an easier fit. The organization can deploy him without asking him to drive offense, while allowing Bump to continue developing without being rushed.

Speed, Smarts, and Production

Barkey’s hockey IQ and pace have been evident throughout his development.

During the 2023–24 season, he recorded a whopping 102 points with the London Knights, tallying 35 goals and 67 assists, highlighting the offensive upside that complements his responsible two-way game.

That production came alongside fellow Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk, who was part of the same group and continues to work his way up the Philadelphia organization.

While Barkey’s NHL role may skew more toward energy and structure early on, his junior production suggests there is more offense to tap into over time.

Opportunity Knocks

Despite being undersized, Barkey plays with competitiveness and edge, battles along the boards, and tracks back defensively.

For Barkey, this call-up represents an opportunity to show that his speed, intelligence, and work ethic translate against NHL competition.

