Rangers Young Enforcer Makes Return After Breaking Thumb

In his first locker room media availability since his return from long-term injured reserve, New York Rangers budding young enforcer Matt Rempe confirmed that his absence was due to breaking his left thumb in “many places” and that he had to undergo surgery in efforts for its repair.

Rempe's thumb injury was sustained during October against the San Jose Sharks in an on-ice bout with Ryan Reaves. Rempe then returned to the Rangers' lineup from LTIR for the first time on Dec. 15 against the Anaheim Ducks. The game resulted in an eventual 4-1 loss for the Rangers, with Rempe finishing with 9:01 total ice time and five hits.

The Rangers are near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 36 points and an overall record of 16-14-4.

At the time of his injury, Rempe had 11 points across his career. He's in the midst of his third season in the league. The 23 year old, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 225-pounds, has one goal through 10 games this year. The Canadian enforcer primarily plays on a line with Adam Edström and Sam Carrick. Rempe also plays to the front of the net on the Rangers' second power-play unit.

To the media, Rempe revealed it was his left thumb that was broken.

Matt Rempe Gives Health Updates to Media in Light of Rangers' Return

“I just got to penalty box, we’re saying good fight to each other. I looked down at my thumb, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this thing's not right,'" Rempe said. "And it just got tangled up in his jersey and obviously it was in the wrong spot. I was throwing a lot of left jabs and just kept going bang, bang, bang. I guess I just kept breaking it and breaking it."

It was also revealed it was a tough rehab process for Rempe and that he worked out in the gym for a bit ahead of beginning to power skate for a couple of weeks without a stick. Rempe eventually progressed with light stickhandling and passing before eventually being worked back in to the lineup.

"In a fight, you don't feel anything so I guess I just had no idea until after. It didn't really hurt but then once the adrenaline [wore off], that was a big fight so I didn't really feel anything for a while but, you know, it happens. It's part of it. That was tough, [I found out how serious it was] the day before we flew our to Calgary — my hometown so that really sucked but it's part of the game. Since I was 16 I've been in almost 50 fights and never hurt anything. It was bound to happen eventually."

Rempe missed 24 games and was back in his fourth-line spot alongside the right wing of Sam Carrick and Taylor Raddysh against the Ducks.

Dec 15, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) hits Anaheim Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger (51) during the first period at Madison Square Garden.

"Remps" also said that Rangers fans will have to wait a bit longer before he drops the gloves again.

“I can’t [fight] for a little while because I can’t really bend [the thumb] correctly yet. A couple more weeks and it’ll be golden, but I can’t for a little bit, which sucks, but it’s all right because you just go play hockey and stuff.”

