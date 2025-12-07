The Ultimate Test: Flyers Take On First-Place Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers have exceeded expectations through 29 games this season.

Sitting at 15-8-3 with 33 points and sitting in fifth in the Metropolitan division, the orange and black face its toughest test of the early season, a date with the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Cooking in Colorado

For the past decade, the Colorado Avalanche have been one of the NHL's most complete teams, securing a Stanley Cup in 2022, the franchise's third, and winning the Central division three years in a row (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23).

Jun 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; The Colorado Avalanche pose for a team picture with the Stanley Cup after their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Colorado's 20-2-6 record sits it in first place with 46 points, three points ahead of the second-place and division rival Dallas Stars.

The Avs are on pace to become the fifth team to reach 60-plus wins. The last team to win over 60 games was the 2021-22 Boston Bruins, who set multiple records. Their 65 victories are the most in a single-season in NHL history and garnered 135 points.

Nate the Great

Avalanche forward and alternate captain Nathan MacKinnon continues to dominate the NHL, and the Flyers will have to keep an eye on him all afternoon.

The 30-year-old has 24 goals in 28 games, and is on pace to break his single-season points total from 2023-24 (140).

Dec 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

MacKinnon has registered 100-plus points in each of his last three seasons.

Massive Milestones

Flyers captain Sean Couturier will lace up for his 900th NHL game. He sits just four games shy of playing in the third-most games in Flyers history, passing Bill Barber and his 903 games skated. Bobby Clarke leads the way with 1,144, while Couturier's former teammate Claude Giroux is second with 1,000.

The veteran forward has made a name for himself in Philadelphia since entering the league in 2011.

Couturier is a one-time Selke Trophy winner (2019-20) and has tallied 559 points off of 210 goals and 349 assists.

Nov 24, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA;Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler is also set to earn a crucial milestone, skating in his 400th NHL game.

Nov 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Vasily Podkolzin (92) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) battle for position during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Seeler recorded a career-high 20 points last year, tallying three goals and 17 assists. He was drafted in the fifth round, 131st overall, by the Minnesota Wild in 2011.

Hot Streaks

While Colorado's overall record is superior, both teams enter riding significant momentum.

The Flyers are coming off a strong stretch, posting a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, while the Avalanche have been even better at 8-1-1.

Goaltending will be critical, as the Avalanche's tandem of Scott Wedgewood (2.07 GAA, .920 SV%) and Mackenzie Blackwood (2.23 GAA, .920 SV%) will face Flyers starter Sam Ersson (5-2-2, 2.97 GAA).

Dec 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) makes a save in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Philadelphia and Colorado will meet at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 1 p.m. ET.

