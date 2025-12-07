The Ultimate Test: Flyers Take On First-Place Avalanche
The Philadelphia Flyers have exceeded expectations through 29 games this season.
Sitting at 15-8-3 with 33 points and sitting in fifth in the Metropolitan division, the orange and black face its toughest test of the early season, a date with the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.
Cooking in Colorado
For the past decade, the Colorado Avalanche have been one of the NHL's most complete teams, securing a Stanley Cup in 2022, the franchise's third, and winning the Central division three years in a row (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23).
Colorado's 20-2-6 record sits it in first place with 46 points, three points ahead of the second-place and division rival Dallas Stars.
The Avs are on pace to become the fifth team to reach 60-plus wins. The last team to win over 60 games was the 2021-22 Boston Bruins, who set multiple records. Their 65 victories are the most in a single-season in NHL history and garnered 135 points.
Nate the Great
Avalanche forward and alternate captain Nathan MacKinnon continues to dominate the NHL, and the Flyers will have to keep an eye on him all afternoon.
The 30-year-old has 24 goals in 28 games, and is on pace to break his single-season points total from 2023-24 (140).
MacKinnon has registered 100-plus points in each of his last three seasons.
Massive Milestones
Flyers captain Sean Couturier will lace up for his 900th NHL game. He sits just four games shy of playing in the third-most games in Flyers history, passing Bill Barber and his 903 games skated. Bobby Clarke leads the way with 1,144, while Couturier's former teammate Claude Giroux is second with 1,000.
The veteran forward has made a name for himself in Philadelphia since entering the league in 2011.
Couturier is a one-time Selke Trophy winner (2019-20) and has tallied 559 points off of 210 goals and 349 assists.
Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler is also set to earn a crucial milestone, skating in his 400th NHL game.
Seeler recorded a career-high 20 points last year, tallying three goals and 17 assists. He was drafted in the fifth round, 131st overall, by the Minnesota Wild in 2011.
Hot Streaks
While Colorado's overall record is superior, both teams enter riding significant momentum.
The Flyers are coming off a strong stretch, posting a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, while the Avalanche have been even better at 8-1-1.
Goaltending will be critical, as the Avalanche's tandem of Scott Wedgewood (2.07 GAA, .920 SV%) and Mackenzie Blackwood (2.23 GAA, .920 SV%) will face Flyers starter Sam Ersson (5-2-2, 2.97 GAA).
Philadelphia and Colorado will meet at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 1 p.m. ET.
Adam Waxman is a writer covering the NHL for Breakaway on SI. A graduate of Penn State, he previously covered PSU men’s and women’s hockey as well as baseball for The Daily Collegian. Adam is also a writer for the Chester County Press and contributes to Flyers Nation. Follow him on X @adamwaxman10