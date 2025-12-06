Breakaway on SI

Avalanche Star Wins Matchup With Jaw-Dropping Overtime Shot

A Colorado Avalanche star delivered a highlight-reel winner to keep his team's historic run alive.

Dec 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon remains a cheat code, and the New York Rangers found that out the hard way Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Avalanche superstar scored a filthy overtime winner, his second goal of the game, to give the Avalanche a 3-2 victory and push them to 20 wins on the season, the first NHL team to reach that mark.

The goal itself was pure MacKinnon. After dancing around the offensive zone and waiting for the perfect moment, he deked past defenseman Will Borgen and roofed a backhand shot into the top left corner before celebrating emphatically.

It was the kind of individual brilliance that makes MacKinnon one of the most dangerous players in the world.

MacKinnon Credits His Bench

After the game, MacKinnon revealed that a timely piece of information from the bench gave him the confidence to try the move that won the game. With Rangers defenders Noah Laba and Borgen stuck on the ice for over a minute, fatigue was setting in.

"The last time I cut back before the goal, I heard someone from the bench say they're tired and that gave me a little confidence that I could try something and if I miss I could still get back because they're gassed," MacKinnon explained.

"Whoever it was, it might have been Ross Colton, it was a good call by him." That kind of situational awareness, combined with MacKinnon's elite skill, is what makes him so difficult to defend

He doesn't just have the talent to beat you. He has the hockey IQ to know exactly when to use it.

Bednar Glad MacKinnon Finally Got One

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was thrilled to see MacKinnon finally beat Igor Shesterkin after being robbed multiple times throughout the game.

"I'm glad that he got that one, for more reasons than not. I just think he could have had five tonight," Bednar said.

He continued, "I thought Shesterkin robbed him on multiple occasions, and on that one he kind of waited him out and made a beautiful move after dancing around the zone for a while."

Bednar also emphasized how important the goal was for the team after suffering their first multi-goal loss of the season just two nights earlier against the Islanders.

"Big goal for us, obviously, to get the team back on track after the other night," the Avs coach explained.

Historic Pace Continues

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon
Nov 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls the puck in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MacKinnon's overtime heroics gave him his league-leading 24th goal of the season and 48th point in just 28 games. That's a 140-point pace, matching the production from his Hart Trophy winning campaign.

MacKinnon acknowledged the tough start to the road trip after the loss to the Islanders but was pleased with how his team responded.

"Sometimes the first game of a roadie out East here can be tough. It was a tough loss. I thought the Rangers took it to us early, and then after that it was our game. So a good response," MacKinnon said.

The Avalanche are now 20-2-6 and showing no signs of slowing down, especially with MacKinnon playing at an MVP level once again.

