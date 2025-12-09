Flyers Defenseman Making Debut Following Team's Injury Issues

With one Philadelphia Flyers defenseman out with an injury, another one is called to make his debut.

After defenseman Cam York went down with an upper-body injury and currently day-to-day, Philadelphia called up defenseman Ty Murchison from AHL Lehigh Valley, and he will make his NHL debut tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

It's TYme

Murchison, 22, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Flyers out of Arizona State University. In 145 games and four seasons with the Sun Devils, he tallied 23 points off of nine goals and 14 assists.

With York sidelined, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet thought it was time for Murchison to get his chance.

"We're flying his parents in, it's a huge moment," Tocchet said. "He's really worked hard. Go out and enjoy it, and have fun."

Allentown to Philly Pipeline

Murchison becomes the fourth Phantoms player to receive a call-up to the Flyers, joining goaltender Aleksei Kolosov, defenseman Emil Andrae and forward Carl Grundstrom.

Nov 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae (36) skates behind the net against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Quite the Crowd

During his morning media scrum, Murchison mentioned he'll have about 20-plus friends and family members cheering him on.

"I got a big entourage from all over the place," Murchison said. "California, Arizona, Prince Edward Island, I got about 20 people coming tonight."

Murchison found out about his debut the day before his big night.

"Yesterday morning coach Tocchet brought me in and let me know," he exclaimed. "It was a quick conversation."

He even received some tips and advice from teammates, most notably goaltender Dan Vladar.

"Vladdy's [Dan Vladar] been great letting me know, taking it all in, everyone remembers their first. They've all been really great."

Partner in Crime

Murchison will slot in on the third defensive pairing with eight-year veteran blueliner Noah Juulsen. He will take over for Yegor Zamula, who is a healthy scratch.

"He's [Juulsen] been great," Murchison said. "Extremely talkative, makes it super easy. We've only skated together twice, but he's a great player, easy to play with."

Oct 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Noah Juulsen (47) against the Winnipeg Jets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

California Rivalry

It's fitting that Murchison will take on one of his childhood teams' rival.

Growing up as an Anaheim Ducks fan, Murchison will take on Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and the San Jose Sharks. The Corona, California, native spoke about the excitement of taking on a California team for his debut.

"I grew up a Ducks fan, Murchison said. "San Jose is a good seven-to-eight hour drive. Definitely cool to have a home state in the building."

Murchison and the Flyers take on the Sharks at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

