Penguins' Sidney Crosby Sets Shocking Goal Streak
The Pittsburgh Penguins are now experiencing a thrilling four-game winning streak after clinching a stunning 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers during their latest matchup. As expected, 38-year-old Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby played a major role in Pittsburgh's ability to come out on top.
Crosby recorded two goals, one assist and three points. Overall, this season, he has skated in eight games while recording six goals, five assists and 11 points. Crosby is considered one of the few true legends in the NHL at this time — his prowess on the ice is simply unmatched.
In each passing season, he continues to set colossal records and collect a handful of awards. His most recent matchup against the Panthers was no different, as he extended his goal streak, stamping his name into franchise history once again.
Crosby Establishes Shocking Goal Streak
With Crosby scoring yet another goal in his fourth consecutive game, he has now secured the longest goal streak by any Pittsburgh player aged 38 or older. To further the matter, he recorded an assist, landing his 497th career multi-point game. According to ESPN, his five goals in a four-game streak are the longest he's had since the 2021-22 season.
He has been in the NHL game for quite some time now, yet he only grows more impressive. Crosby is one of the few players in professional hockey to have achieved this feat, now tied with the legendary Mario Lemieux with 497 multi-point games. Ahead of Crosby remains the legendary Gordie Howe (511), Marcel Dionne (513), Mark Messier (513), Jaromir Jagr (540) and of course, Wayne Gretzky (824).
"So many stats," said Crosby, per George Richards of NHL.com. "It is great to be i that company and this is a bit two points [against] a tough team. [Tristan] Jarry bailed us out a lot. They carried the fight in the second half of that game."
"We got some timely goals," he continued. "When they scored we were able to bounce back. That's big. Teams get momentum like that, they score and we have to respond. Hopefully we can carry the play a little bit more."
Since being drafted in 2005 by the Penguins, Crosby has become one of the most prominent faces in modern NHL history. While he's expected to continue posting unthinkable numbers, he's already sealed an incredible career, all of which has been spent playing with the Pittsburgh.
