Price Rising for Canadiens Defenseman
The Montreal Canadiens are a team on the rise. After making the postseason last year, the team improved even more with the additions of Noah Dobson and Zac Bolduc and the extension of rising star defender Lane Hutson.
As the Canadiens’ core gains experience and takes over the league, the price for a key veteran is rising steadily. Mike Matheson has been an impressive part of the Montreal defense since arriving before the 2022-2023 season. Once again this year, he’s off to an excellent start on the top pairing’s left side and his next contract is getting more expensive.
Veteran Leader
Over the past three seasons, Matheson has been an anchor and veteran leader for Montreal. After a disappointing two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, a fresh start was just what he needed and he’s repaid the Canadiens with excellent two-way play. Since debuting with the Habs, he’s averaged over 24 minutes of ice time and surpassed 30 points in each campaign. His career-best offensive campaign came with Montreal in 2023-2024, when he recorded 62 points in 82 regular season contests.
Through eight games, the Habs are relying heavily on Matheson once again on the top pairing. He has two goals and three assists for five points in eight games and he’s played more than 25 minutes in four of those contests.
Not only has his productivity risen with the Canadiens, but his role as a leader has grown infinitely as well. As insider David Pagnotta recently explained, Matheson values the organization and being a positive example for youngsters Dobson and Hutson.
“He loves playing there, loves being a part of it, loves being a mentor to some of the younger guys,” Pagnotta said. ”Now, his game has changed, or his responsibilities have changed, with Hutson being in the mix, and obviously, now the addition of Noah Dobson. He can be a little bit more responsible as a two-way type of defenseman.”
And as the emergence of the dynamic defensive duo continues, Matheson’s game has become even more well-rounded as he’s discovered the key to using his silky-smooth skating ability in the neutral and defensive zones.
Cashing Out or Committing to the Process?
The question moving forward is what does that value translate to when it comes to his next contract? He currently makes $4.75 million against the salary cap, which is a generous discount for the services he provides.
The problem, however, is that the Habs have gotten several of their players to buy in to the process and take a bit less. Is Matheson willing to do the same at age 31? He could possibly cash out next summer as a free agent, take advantage of the yearly bad decisions NHL teams make in an effort to bolster their defense, and make a huge amount for possibly the final time in his career.
Or, he could take a discount once again to help the rise in Montreal continue. He’ll get a raise with his next contract, but there is now an obvious cap in place with the $9.5 million Dobson makes. Will he push for a deal north of $7 million annually? Or, will sign for a moderate raise of somewhere between $5 and $6 million per season?
Either way, Matheson’s price tag keeps rising. His play this year has been as impressive as his career best season two years back and there’s no signs of him slowing down. The Canadiens have a tough decision and negotiation ahead as they try to extend another key piece of their blue line.
