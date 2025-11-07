Canadiens Forward Could Take Sidney Crosby's Team Canada Captaincy
The 2026 Winter Olympics are just months away, and hockey fans across North America are already excited to witness the next showdown between Team USA and Team Canada. Their last encounter in February resulted in the Canadians winning the game 3-2.
Heading into Milan 2026, it is obvious that Hockey Canada would want to choose a lineup that brings the nation their first Olympic gold since the 2014 edition in Sochi. And Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby remains the best choice for the captain's C on his jersey once again.
The Penguins icon already proved his worth in the 2010 and 2014 editions, bringing gold to Canada, but according to one insider, Nick Suzuki from the Montreal Canadiens might be looking to unseat him.
Insider Believes That Nick Suzuki’s Captain’s Candidacy for 2026 Is Undeniable
Nick Suzuki has been on fire this season. While Crosby has maintained his dazzling form from last year, the young center from Montreal is already showing better numbers than the veteran. In 13 games, he already has 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists), leading the Canadiens in points.
His playmaking on the ice has been undeniable, and insider Frank Seravalli believes that he is making a strong case for himself as the next captain of Team Canada. In a recent episode of the "Frankly Hockey" podcast, he gave his take on Suzuki for the captaincy.
"He is so far above where he was at this time last year when we were having the Four Nations faceoff conversation that Nick Suzuki's candidacy is undeniable," Seravalli said. He also pointed out a tweet from NHL analyst Mike Kelly, who put a little teaser for Suzuki recently.
According to Kelly, the Montreal captain should be talked about more. He showed his recent stats league-wide, and the numbers were staggering. "Look at some of these ranks. These are for all forwards in the NHL: 18th in the league in zone possession, 20th in zone entries, and 17th in slot passes. He is such a conscientious player," Seravalli noted.
Nick Suzuki’s Elite Talent Goes Beyond Just Team Canada
Seravalli also explained that Suzuki is currently third in puck battle, whereas his points put him in the top ten list alongside stars like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. The insider also drove the point forward that the statistics brought by Kelly are not just for Canadian forwards but for all players in the league.
He continued, "These are all forward ranks in the NHL, not Canadian-born forwards. There are not 12 better Canadian forwards than Nick Suzuki. He plays center. He is used in late-game key situations."
However, while Seravalli believes the 26-year-old is ready for the captain's C, Crosby still brings the grit and the sheer veteran experience of 2 decades of elite hockey. It is yet to be seen who is given the role, but Suzuki won't be far behind when the decision is eventually made.
