Aaron Boone Expects Tweaks to Yankees Roster

Joking that the Mets have a creepy obsession with the New York Yankees, in what amounts to a baseball story line akin to a Frieda McFadden novel, shouldn't be the most fun thing about the winter. At this point, it may be more entertaining to write fan fiction that Steve Cohen is sitting under Brian Cashman's window, listening in on who to poach, and convert them to his blue and orange cult.

It's hard to say what's next. Maybe they will land the big fish, Kyle Tucker. Maybe things will stay quiet. It could even be revealed that Assistant General Manager Michael Fishman is actually Mr. Met and has become an informant for David Stearns, whose love-turned-obsession for the Yankees seems to supersede his own duties. All of that feels like it's on the table at this point.

No, this team will never operate the way it once did under George Steinbrenner, but the slow movement of the off-season does feel a bit much, for a team with as lavish a brand that the Yankees have. The biggest news the organization has had this offseason was Trent Grisham accepting the qualifying offer and re-signing relief pitcher Tim Hill.

Since then, things have moved at a crawl. Top targets, the likes of Cody Bellinger, are still on the board, but whether he returns is still up in the air. Even that doesn't feel like the slam dunk that it once was.

Aaron Boone Isn't Worried

Aaron Boone was asked about the state of the offseason while handing out food and toys to local families at the NYPD's 44th Precinct in The Bronx. His answer may not have offered much, but it perfectly captured the vibe of the Yankees' winter thus far.

"The one thing is, I know we have a really good team right now — we have a lot of really good players on our roster," Boone said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

"It's probably not finished, there'll be tweaks, I'm sure, up until spring training. So whatever happens, our expectation is that we're going to be really good and that'll be our focus, on getting ready. That's the front office doing their thing and working through.

"It always takes more than just us to tango. It takes sometimes other clubs, obviously free agents, and the opportunities they have in front of them. However it lands, my expectation is that we're going to be really good and that's how we'll prepare."

The state of the Yankees

When you have Aaron Judge, one of the best to do it, at the center of your universe, it's always a good start, but the Yankees still need help. Boone won't admit it — especially not at a charity event — but if the season were to start today, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon would be out to start the year, and they don't even have former farmhand Alan Winans, as he has left the organization. Granted, nobody took Winans seriously or expected him to be any good, but this is where the Yanks are as far as depth goes.

The Yankees will also need to figure out a way to replicate Bellinger's production. They don't seem keen on playing Scot Boras' game, hoping not to end up with a stifling contract that hurts them down the line, because they got desperate. It's what happened after losing Robinson Cano and they signed Jacoby Ellsbury soon after. In that regard, even the most skeptical of fans don't want that.

There's a fine line to play for the Yankees this offseason. Indeed, Hal Steinbrenner doesn't want to feel like he's cooking the books with a bad deal, but in the division, the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles have gotten better. Boone may like his team, but his rivals have added some key pieces around them, and he was already behind the eight ball against one, while the other may be seeing a resurgence.

On top of all of all of this, Steinbrenner should also find it odd that he keeps running into Mr. Met in places. It's almost like it's too much of a coincidence.

