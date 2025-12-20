Blackhawks' Kyle Davidson Gives Injury Update on Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard's return to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup remains uncertain. General manager Kyle Davidson spoke on Friday and confirmed what coach Jeff Blashill previously shared, that Bedard will be re-evaluated in early January once he completes some rehabilitation work on his right shoulder injury.

But Davidson made it clear there's no firm timeline for when Bedard will be cleared to play. The decision will be based entirely on how the 20-year-old feels and what he's able to do on the ice, not on any medical imaging or specific tests.

Feel-Based Recovery

Davidson explained that Bedard's shoulder injury isn't something that can be evaluated through traditional medical means, such as a broken bone. He continued, "We're going to get through the Christmas break and see how he's feeling, because it very much is about seeing how the player is feeling."

"It's not like a broken bone where you can go in and image it and know if it's healed, yes or no. It's much more his ability to perform and do what he needs to do on the ice as a hockey player," the Blackhawks GM explained. That's why there can't be a definitive return date at this time.

The Blackhawks need to see how Bedard's shoulder responds to rehabilitation and whether he can handle the physical demands of playing at the NHL level. "It's not a firm timeline, but I don't think it's something that can have a firm timeline, just because we have to see how it heals up," Davidson noted

Surgery Not Necessary

Dec 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Davidson reiterated that surgery isn't being considered at this time, which is a positive sign for Bedard's long-term recovery. If surgery were required, the Blackhawks would have a much clearer understanding of when he'd be able to return.

Davidson mentioned, "If surgery were on the table right now, we would have a much more defined timeline." Bedard is reportedly doing fine physically but wants to be playing despite doctors advising him to rest and recover. That competitive drive is exactly what you want from your franchise player, even if it means exercising patience now.

Silver Lining

The Blackhawks entered Saturday still searching for their first win without Bedard, and the team is clearly struggling without their leading scorer. But Davidson believes this adversity could ultimately benefit the organization.

"It's a great experience for some of these guys to have to step in and play bigger roles and go against some of the best players in the world. Long-term, that's going to serve them very well."

The Blackhawks will get through the Christmas break and reassess Bedard's status in early January. Until then, the team's depth players will continue getting valuable experience in expanded roles while hoping their franchise centerpiece heals properly.

