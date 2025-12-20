What Aaron Boone's Latest Pitcher Update Means for Yankees

The New York Yankees' offseason has been nothing to write home about, and the team has now lost Michael King from their pool of possible free agent starter. A recent update from manager Aaron Boone is only adding to the stress.

According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner on Twitter (now X), Boone revealed that the Yankees have not met with Japanese free agent starter Tatsuya Imai, and he is not sure that they will. Imai is considered one of their top offseason targets, and the Yankees are considered finalists to land him (along with the Chicago Cubs).

Aaron Boone said the Yankees have not met with Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai. He said he didn’t know if they will. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) December 19, 2025

So Are Yankees Cooked?

Boone has also played down the Yankees' need for another starter, despite the state of the rotation at the start of the season. With three of their best starters out at the beginning of the season and no return timeline for Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees should be shopping for another starter, and Imai appears to be their strongest remaining option from the free agent pool.

This quiet Yankees offseason has seen some familiar faces join back up, in relief pitchers Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough, utility infielder Amed Rosario and outfielder Trent Grisham. Otherwise, the Yankees picked up their first Rule 5 draft selection in 14 years, Cade Winquest, a right-handed starter from the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Other Starter Options

Sep 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Yarbrough is expected to fill in in the rotation at the outset of the season, and according to YES Network's Jack Curry on MLB's Hot Stove, the Yankees are more inclined to trade for a starting pitcher than pick one up in free agency. That might bode well for the budget and put fans' minds at ease for the beginning of the season.

The Yankees may also choose to trade Jazz Chisholm as part of that plan, and could pursue a strong starter for Chisholm's talents. Chisholm logged a 31-homer, 31-stolen-base season with the Yankees, and without a clear extension on the horizon, he could be the trade chip they need to strengthen their rotation. The loss of Chisholm would clearly weaken their infield, however.

The Yankees also have not shut down the possibility that they could trade young rising outfielders Spencer Jones and/or Jasson Dominguez, depending on how the outfield is looking as we get deeper into the winter.

The possibility of landing Imai has not come and gone yet, with January 2 looming as a close deadline for the 27-year-old in the posting system. The Yankees are still likely playing chicken with the Cubs, and it's anyone's game from an outside view.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!