Penguins Stars Take Center Stage in NHL Global Series
The Pittsburgh Penguins travel to Stockholm, Sweden, to take on the Nashville Predators in the 2025 edition of the NHL Global Series. The teams are in wildly different places in their respective division and conference standings, making these four points crucial for both sides.
It's business as usual for the Penguins and Predators, but there's no denying Pittsburgh's star power is taking center stage in this year's Global Series.
Malkamania Running Wild
The Penguins' success this season has surprised many, and that includes the start 39-year-old Evgeni Malkin is off to. The future NHL Hall of Famer is playing like a man in his prime and is chasing the scoring lead through 17 games. The playmaking machine has three goals and 18 assists for 21 points, good for the top 15 in scoring.
Home-Ice Advantage
Both teams have Swedish players on their rosters, making the two games even more special for them. For the Penguins, they might even have a bit of home-ice advantage due to top defenseman Erik Karlsson.
The 35-year-old puck-mover is off to perhaps his best start to a season in a Penguins uniform. After going pointless in the opening four contests, he's recorded one goal and 12 points over the last 13 games.
He's also been a minutes-playing machine for the Penguins, clearly gaining the trust of first-year head coach Dan Muse. Karlsson's logged 27 minutes of ice time in three out of the past five games.
Crosby Cruising
And then there's the captain, Sidney Crosby. Still going strong at 38 years old, he's pushing his own NHL record for most consecutive seasons averaging a point per game. Through 17 games, he's off to an incredible start on offense. He has 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points, trailing Malkin by a single point for the team lead and finding himself in the top 25 of all NHL skaters so far.
The Penguins are chasing the New Jersey Devils for the lead in the Metropolitan Division, trailing by just four points. With a 9-5-3 record, the Pens have surprised the entire league.
That's all due to their aging superstar core. With Crosby, Karlsson and Malkin leading the charge and producing at elite levels, the Penguins are in a position to contend one final time. They will take center stage once again when the puck drops in Stockholm, Sweden, and the Penguins battle the Predators.
