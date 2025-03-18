Penguins Alive in Eastern Conference Playoff Race?
Here come the Pittsburgh Penguins. They've won four consecutive games for the second time this season, defeating three playoff teams and another tied for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference last week.
If this seems familiar, it is. The Penguins went 8-3-3 down the stretch last season thanks to their stars and key performances from players like Michael Bunting, Drew O'Connor, and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Still, they fell short of the playoffs.
The Penguins are once again making things interesting late in the season. Captain Sidney Crosby is leading the way offensively. Crosby has scored in all four matchups (4G-3A) and has collected points in 17 of his last 20 games.
On the back end, Tristan Jarry has resurfaced and rebounded in a big way. Jarry is 4-0-0 since returning from his second stint in the AHL and has saved 93 percent of the shots he's faced.
Because of this, a buzz is picking up around the Penguins. It may just be too little, too late.
This four-game win streak has expanded the Penguins' playoff chances from 0 to 0.1 percent, according to Moneypuck.
Much of that is due to the environment around them. Six teams sit above Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings. Most of them have games in hand, and many have multiple.
It would take a miraculous effort, matched with a dramatic drop-off from a few other clubs, for the Penguins to climb back into true contention for that final spot.
