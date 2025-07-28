Panthers Celebrate Championship at Coldplay Concert
Coldplay was at the center of one of the biggest viral videos on the internet this summer when their cameras caught a couple in the midst of an affair, and the Florida Panthers made sure to play their part in the meme. As the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers took the Cup to the Coldplay show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
As Coldplay do every show, they take a few moments to put some loving fans on their big screen. That’s exactly what got a tech company’s CEO in hot water, but the Panthers had a little more fun.
The cameras found Panthers’ defenseman Seth Jones and some of his teammates partying with the Stanley Cup. With the Cup already filled with beer, defenseman Aaron Ekblad got down on one knee to take a massive drink, served by Jones.
Martin can be heard from the stage congratulating the Panthers on their second straight championship.
“My brothers from the Panthers,” Martin said. “We got meet you before the show and we’re proud of you… Please don’t drive home!”
It’s been a nonstop celebration for the Panthers this summer, much like it was last year. The back-to-back champions are deep into the offseason, but aren’t showing many signs of slowing down the partying.
Coldplay was already one of the biggest music artists in the world, but their big screen incident from a couple of weeks ago have made them the talk of the internet. The moment spawned countless memes and plenty of laughs around the internet.
The Panthers are a team that knows how to have fun, and capitalized for another memorable moment.
Soccer icon Lionel Messi was also at the Coldplay show, as the band made sure to give him some love on their now infamous big screens.
