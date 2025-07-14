Penguins Trade Bolsters Future of Goalie Position
The Pittsburgh Penguins recently acquired goalie Arturs Silovs in a move with the Vancouver Canucks. At the moment for the Penguins, this is one of the likely many trades coming this offseason, but there is potential to be so much more than just another deal.
Silovs is a 24-year-old netminder who currently slots in as the Penguins backup goalie behind Tristan Jarry but is joining a fascinating situation. The Penguins have a pair of top-notch goalie prospects in Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Murashov.
All three of Silovs, Blomqvist and Murashov are under 25 years old and have the potential to be solid goalies at the NHL level. All three of them in the Penguins organization bolsters the future of the goalie position in Pittsburgh, setting the team up for long-term success and stability.
Silovs just led the Canucks’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate to a Calder Cup championship, and he was named the playoff MVP. In 24 postseason games, Silovs picked up a 16-7 record with a .931 save percentage and 2.01 goals against average.
With five shutouts, Silovs built on a recent successful stint with the Canucks in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As their third string goalie, Silov stepped in for an injured Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith.
Silovs helped finish off the Nashville Predatros in the opening round, and pushed the eventual Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers to seven games. It’s clear Silovs has NHL potential, he just has to find the right rhythm in the right system.
Blomqvist and Murashov are a pair of Penguins draft picks over the last few years, and their development within the system has been impressive.
In his first full season in North America, Blomqvist picked up a 25-12-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average at the AHL level. Injuries and a struggling Jarry forced Blomqvist into more NHL action than expected in 2024-25, but he handled himself well.
Murashov, meanwhile, seemed unbeatable at the ECHL level in 2024-25. In 26 games he picked up a 17-7-1 record and a .922 save percentage. That success translated to the AHL, as well, putting up a 12-3-0 record and a .913 save percentage.
The Penguins are one of the very few teams in the NHL not totally looking for improvements in the 2025-26 season. Rather, they are building for the future and with three young options between the pipes, the Penguins are in a good spot.
There is going to be a competition to see who among Silovs, Blomqvist and Murashov is the most worthy, but the Penguins are setting themselves up for success at the most crucial position in the sport.
