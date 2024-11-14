AHL Rookie Check-In
The 2024-2025 NHL season is already an electric one, but no one is mentioning how exciting things are in the AHL. Especially when it comes to the rookie class, each one is worth watching and keeping tabs on. It's just a matter of time until many of them are impact players at the NHL level.
At the beginning of the AHL season, there were five rookies I mentioned as names to keep an eye on. After a month of play, let's check in to see how these youngsters are faring in their first seasons.
Sergei Murashov - Pittsburgh Penguins
After a dazzling debut in the AHL, the organization's goalie struggles at the NHL level have dictated his situation more than his performance. He stopped 27 or 28 shots in his first professional game in North America, but the Penguins' starting goalie Tristan Jarry imploded and was sent to the AHL for a conditioning stint. This prompted the organization to send Murashov down to the ECHL to make room on the roster.
In the ECHL, Murashov's continued honing his game. He has a 4-2 record in six starts and a 2.70 goals against average.
Elias Salomonsson - Winnipeg Jets
The NHL club is taking all of the attention, but the Manitoba Moose boast multiple highly-touted prospects for the Jets. Leading the team in scoring is defender Elias Salomonsson, and he seems to be adjusting to the style and pace of the AHL seamlessly. The Jets might not have a spot for another silky puck-moving defender, but that won't stop him from forcing the organization to consider the option as he continues tearing it up for the Moose.
Filip Mesar - Montreal Canadiens
Injuries derailed a slick start for one the Habs' most talented prospects. He had five points in his first five games but then a lower-body injury put him on the shelf for 8-10 weeks. When he returns, the hope is he can continue impressing with the Laval Rockets.
Denton Mateychuk - Columbus Blue Jackets
More of the same from the Blue Jackets' top defensive prospect. He is collecting points with regularity, posting 11 in his first 13 games. He's the top defender for the Cleveland Monsters and the Blue Jackets seem intent on letting him develop and dominate in the AHL for as long as possible.
Filip Bystedt - San Jose Sharks
Another rookie dealing with an injury, Bystedt has still impressed over his first nine games with three goals and seven points. Coming back into the lineup will be a huge test as he needs to hone his consistency from game to game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!