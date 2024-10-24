Special Teams Becoming Bright Spot for Penguins
Much of the discussion surrounding last year's Pittsburgh Penguins was their failure on the power play, and for good reason. They finished 30th in the NHL despite featuring multiple future Hall of Famers.
Their struggles in that area were one of the primary reasons the Penguins missed the postseason, and as a result, fired assistant coach Todd Reirden. Insert former San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers head coach David Quinn.
Quinn has brought a fresh power play scheme that utilizes quicker passes and more fluid movement from all five skaters. The early returns are much improved. The Penguins are 12th in the NHL, capitalizing on 24 percent of their opportunities, an eight percent bump from last year's unit.
Even Sidney Crosby, who has gotten off to a slow start, has chipped in four points on the man advantage (1G-3A).
It hasn't been perfect, however. There has been, at times, a lack of urgency and too many poor decisions that have led to the Penguins leading the league in expected goals allowed (1.24) on the power play. If the top unit can take better care of the puck at the top of the zone, this power play could make a significant impact.
The penalty kill remains one of the more consistent areas of this team. They are once again a top ten unit, killing off 82.6 percent of the chances they've faced.
It comes as no surprise, considering most of that unit remained intact from last year when they finished tenth in the NHL. One player that is new is Cody Glass.
Glass is second among Penguins forwards in shorthanded ice time, behind only Noel Acciari, and the Penguins have allowed one power-play goal in Glass' 18 minutes of penalty kill time.
This team has a lot of issues to figure out, but fortunately, special teams don't appear to be one of them.
