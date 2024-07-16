Canucks Sign Prospect Goalie to Two-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have locked in their goalie duo for the next couple of seasons. General manager Patrik Allvin announced that the Canucks have signed netminder Arturs Silovs to a two-year contract.
Silovs is a 22-year-old Canucks goalie prospect who took a huge step into the spotlight during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After starting goalie Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith were forced to miss time due to respective injuries, Silovs was forced to step in as the Canucks’ third-string goalie.
Despite the sudden push into the starting role and overall inexperience at the NHL level, Silovs backstopped the Canucks to an opening-round series win over the Nashville Predators. The Edmonton Oilers eventually defeated the Canucks, but it took seven games to do so.
Heading into the 2024 Playoffs, Silovs only had nine games of NHL experience. With a 6-2-1 career record, the Canucks are confident in Silovs’ future. In his nine career regular season games, he holds a .898 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average.
In four games during the 2023-24 season, Silovs went nearly perfect with a 5-0-1 record. Each of his wins came down the stretch of the season when Demko missed significant time to end the year.
Silovs kept the Canucks afloat through the first two rounds of the playoffs, going 5-5 in 10 games played. His .898 save percentage continued through the postseason run.
After a year in Vancouver, DeSmith departed the Canucks in free agency for the Dallas Stars. Heading into the 2024-25 season, it looks like Silovs will be the Canucks backup netminder to a Vezina Trophy finalist in Demko.
Silovs is a 23-year-old Latvia native who was selected by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Silovs was a restricted free agent this offseason and will still hold RFA status at the end of the two-year contract.
