Flames Sign Top Prospect to ELC
The Calgary Flames are clinging on to dear life in the Western Conference playoff race, sitting six points out of the final playoff spot with eight games to go. So, when they need it most, they're bringing in some reinforcements.
On Wednesday, the Flames announced the signing of University of Massachusetts Amherst forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $923,333. Suniev, 20, was the No. 80 overall selection by Calgary in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Hailing from Kazan, Russia, Suniev appeared in 35 games for UMass this season, scoring a career-high 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists). He finished second on the team in scoring behind Cole O'Hara, who just signed with the Nashville Predators.
Arugably Suniev's shining moment came on the game's biggest stage, as he scored two goals, including the overtime winner, to help UMass upset No. 3 Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Suniev and the Minutemen's run came to an end shortly after, though, as they lost to Western Michigan in the second round.
Prior to his collegiate career, Suniev played for the Pentiction Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He scored an absurd 90 points (45 goals, 45 assists) in 50 games, and helped the Vees win back-to-back league titles.
The Flames play host to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, so it's possible that Suniev could make his NHL debut then.
