2025 NHL Draft Prospect Jack Ivankovic Impresses at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Team Canada captured gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, giving the team the tournament's top prize for the third year in a row. The team defeated Czechia by a final score of 2-1, capping off a perfect 5-0 run for the Canadians. Filled with a slew of future NHL talent, Team Canada has one prospect in particular stand out the entire event.
One of the biggest reasons they won the tournament again was the play of their goaltender Jack Ivankovic. He was arguably the team's MVP throughout the Cup. winning all four of his starts.
The 2025 NHL Draft prospect is one of the highest ranked netminders in his class, and he showed why during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Elite Prospects has him ranked as the 32nd overall player in the 2025 class and the second goaltender. He played this past season with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. Over 25 games played, he collected a record of 14-5-4 in the regular season, posting a goals against average of 2.72 and a save percentage of .915%.
Over four starts at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Ivankovic was a stud. Over his four starts, he only surrendered three goals, stopping 89 of the 92 shots against him. He opened the tournament stopping all 20 shots the Swiss team launched at him, earning a shutout for Canada. He finished the tournament with an incredibly impressive goals against average of 0.75 and a save percentage of .967%.
The gold medal game was easily his best effort. He stopped 18 of 19 shots that the Czechians put on net, and was a brick wall through 59 minutes of the game. The only goal scored on him was during the final moments of the game, as Czechia had an extra attacker on the ice.
If Ivankovic can use this performance to fuel his upcoming season, there's no telling how far up the draft boards he can rise. Already touted as a potential first round pick, Ivankovic can solidify his position in the 2025 NHL Draft with a strong start to the upcoming season.
