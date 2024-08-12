Kings To Host Annual Rookie Faceoff
The Los Angeles Kings have announced that they will host the annual Rookie Faceoff, which will feature multiple Western Conference teams. The Rookie Faceoff is an annual prospect tournament that rotates location every year, this season landing at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California.
The Kings will be joined by the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and the NHL’s newest teams, the Seattle Kraken and Utah Hockey Club. Of the seven teams, six of them will have three contests while the Kraken will only play two games.
The Rookie Faceoff will last four days between September 13th through 16th. A full schedule of games was tweeted out by the Kings. This is the first time the Kings are hosting the tournament.
None of the teams involved have released rosters for the tournament. Lineups are expected to be announced at later dates.
Some notable names that could possibly suit up in Southern California are Tij Iginla (Kraken), Brendan Brisson (Golden Knights), Will Smith (Sharks), and the most recent first-overall pick, Macklin Celebrini (Sharks).
These Western Conference teams are mostly on the verge of quality growth as organizations, thanks to some of the youngsters in their prospect pipeline. The annual Rookie Faceoff is a great way to catch the future of the NHL in action.
The tournament has rotated between the teams near-annually since 2018. No tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first year the Kraken are participating in the tournament.
Utah is making their first appearance since moving away from the Arizona Coyotes organization. Arizona hosted the event in 2021.
Teams will have their own streaming and announcers for the tournament via their website.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!