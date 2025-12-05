Retired NHL Center's Criminal Sexual Conduct Case Going to Trial
The criminal case against retired NHL center Ryan Kesler — who most recently played for the Anaheim Ducks from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 seasons — is headed to trial as ruled by a judge on Dec. 4.
Kesler is charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree. District judge Marc Barron found that the prosecution successfully established probable cause against Kesler during a preliminary examination. The charges were filed against him on Oct. 23 over events that occurred on Jan. 1, according to court records and The Athletic. According to the criminal complaint, both counts allege that Kesler engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old child “through force or coercion and/or [had] reason to know the victim was physically helpless."
Case Against Ryan Kesler Headed to Trial
Kesler, who is 41, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. As reported by Sean Gentille, the alleged victim was a friend of Kesler's eldest daughter.
Kesler's attorney Robert Morad said he is confident in his side of the case.
“Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges. The charges are baseless and he is prepared to fight them vigorously in court,” Morad said back on Oct. 27. “As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated.”
Kesler concluded his league career following 60 games played with Anaheim in the 2018-19 season. His career total of points finished at 573 with 258 goals and 315 assists. The Michigan native helped Team USA win a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and gold at the 2004 World Junior Championship and played in the NHL All-Star Game in 2011 and 2017.
The center also played for the Vancouver Canucks — who drafted Kesler at No. 23 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft — until he was traded to the Ducks in 2014.
He was previously booked and posted a $50,000 bond. The alleged incident was reported on Jan. 2, per the police department's original press release.
The alleged victim told the court over the course of two hours on the stand that after falling asleep on a couch next to Kesler in the hours following a New Year’s Eve party at his home, she awoke to find his foot rubbing her crotch and her foot touching his genital area over clothing.
Kesler’s attorneys argue that inconsistencies in the accuser’s retelling of the night to law enforcement and a local children’s advocacy center should’ve stopped the case from moving to trial.
As the sport’s governing body in the state, the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association has since suspended Kesler from all MAHA and USA Hockey activities. Kesler was in his third season as a head coach with the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club, an elite Detroit-area youth program.
