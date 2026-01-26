Sharks Goaltender Prospect Commits to Michigan State

The NCAA has gained yet another CHL prospect.

San Jose Sharks prospect goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen has committed to play for Michigan State, beginning in 2026-27, according to NHL analyst Kevin Weekes.

Ravensbergen was selected by the Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 30th overall.

Spartan Success

Michigan State has enjoyed a strong tradition of goaltending dating back to the early 2000s, when Ryan Miller set the standard in East Lansing.

That legacy has continued in recent seasons with Trey Augustine, who has emerged as one of the premier goaltenders not only in the Big Ten but across the NCAA. With Augustine expected to turn pro following the season, being selected by the Detroit Red Wings, the Spartans will have a vacancy in net, paving the way for Ravensbergen to become the next chapter in Michigan State’s goaltending lineage.

CHL to MSU Pipeline

The Spartans have been extra thankful for the rule allowing CHL players the ability to play college hockey.

After missing out on Gavin McKenna, the consensus 2026 first-overall pick who committed to Penn State, Michigan State went out and grabbed Philadelphia Flyers 2025 first-round selection Porter Martone, who's become a premier player this season, tallying 28 points in 22 games and being named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award. Martone began his pro career with the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL.

Michigan State's Porter Martone, right, moves the puck as Michigan's Kienan Draper, left, defends during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ravensbergen is in his third and final season with the WHL's Prince George Cougars. In 31 games, the North Vancouver, British Columbia, native has gone 19-9-0 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.67 goals-against average.

His save percentage ranks third among WHL netminders and is second with two shutouts.

Between the Bay Area Pipes

With Ravensbergen committing to Michigan State, this closes the door on him making his NHL debut in 2026-27. This indicates that the Sharks are set with Yaroslav Askarov being the starter next season.

San Jose has been one of the most surprising teams this season, currently sitting in fourth in the Pacific with a record of 26-21-3. They also own the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Jan 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Askarov, since coming over from Nashville in a trade in 2024, has taken over the net with great success. The Russian is 16-13-1 with a .890 save percentage and a 3.47 goals-against average.

Slow and Steady Development

For Michigan State, Ravensbergen represents another high-end addition to a program that has quietly become a destination for elite goaltenders. For San Jose, the commitment provides clarity and patience, allowing one of the organization’s top prospects to continue developing while the NHL crease remains stable.

When Ravensbergen eventually arrives in the professional ranks, he’ll do so after sharpening his game in a familiar environment that has already produced NHL success between the pipes.

