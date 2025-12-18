Sharks Lone Promising Forward to Canada's World Juniors Team

The San Jose Sharks have allowed for Team Canada to receive an edge in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

San Jose has announced that they have activated center Michael Misa from injured reserve and have since loaned him to Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 World Juniors tournament in St. Paul, Minn., which is slated to start next week. Misa, only 18, had a stand out camp with the Sharks but was in and out of the lineup — never playing more than three consecutive games, until he sustained a lower-body injury in early November. The tournament will run from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026.

The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, Misa was one of three NHL players loaned to Hockey Canada for the world juniors. Former reporting from Breakaway On SI details how Hockey Canada originally unveiled 27 players invited to its world junior training camp.

Team Canada's camp runs Dec. 12-22 in Niagara Falls, Ont., and also includes pre-tournament games against Sweden in Kitchener, Ont., and London, Ont., and Denmark in Minnesota. Canada opens the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Dec. 26 against the Czechs at the 3M Arena in Minneapolis.

San Jose Sharks Officially Lone Forward to Team Canada's World Junior Team

Misa joins Harrison Brunicke, Braeden Cootes, Luchanko, Brady Martin, and Zayne Parekh who are already listed on the roster. The initial roster consists of 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Cole Beaudoin, Carter George, Jack Ivankovic, Jett Luchanko and Porter Martone are also returning.

Hockey Canada additionally brought three players that are NHL Draft-eligible in returner Gavin McKenna, Keaton Verhoeff and Carson Carels.

Canada is looking to overcome back-to-back quarterfinal exits, including a rough stint on home ice in Ottawa last season. They most recently won gold in the 2020 World Junior Championship. Team Canada defeated Sweden 2-1 in the pre-tournament game.

Misa made his first seven NHL appearances, scoring one goal and three points with a -1 rating. More recently, the Sharks loaned him to their AHL affiliate on a conditioning stint towards the beginning of the month as he neared a return, recording one assist in two games for the San Jose Barracuda before rejoining San Jose for practice.

A Ontario, Canada native, Misa is a lefty who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. He was previously placed on the OHL First All-Star Team in 2025 in addition to being named the OHL Player of the Year for 2025 as well.

Team USA will play its first game in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship against Germany, which is slated for Dec. 26 in Saint Paul. The U.S. looks to win a third straight WJC gold medal for the first time in history.

