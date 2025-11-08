Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Drawing More Sidney Crosby Comparisons
While a member of the San Jose Sharks, former 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini is quite literally making waves.
At only 19, Celebrini is currently — as of Nov. 7 — tied for the NHL lead in scoring with 21 points and is one of only five teenagers in the history of the league to have tallied 15 points through the first nine games of a season. Following the Sharks' most recent 6-1 blowout win at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5, Celebrini has now also become the fastest teenager to hit 20 points in one year since Sidney Crosby.
Undoubtedly one of the league's most legengary players, Sidney Crosby was previously known as "Sid the Kid" following being selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2005.
Is Macklin Celebrini the Next Sidney Crosby?
During Crosby's rookie season, the Pittsburgh icon put up 102 points, which was followed with 120 during the following year (2006-07).
So far in 2025, Celebrini has already posted a career-long seven-game point streak, earned his second career hat trick over the New York Rangers and has become the first teen in league history to lead in scoring as this stage of a campaign. The game against the Kraken was also his fourth three-point game of the season.
The 6'0", 190-pound Vancouver native entered the league after being just the fourth freshman to ever win the Hobey Baker Award, while with Boston University and did so as the youngest player in college hockey at just 17 years old.
Crosby was named captain of the Penguins back in 2007 when he was only 19. Celebrini was most recently named an alternate captain at the same age; he will act as alternate captain for the Sharks throughout home games.
Celebrini's competitiveness on the ice also has fans pointing out how similar he is in competitiveness to Crosby.
Interestingly enough, Celebrini's 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) are actually more than Crosby's current 19 (11 goals, eight assists).
Growing up, Celebrini looked up to Crosby as an icon and role-model figure. He also previously revealed that when the two first played together at worlds in 2025, he tried to call him “Mr. Crosby."
"At first I called him Mr. Crosby," Celebrini said. "But he immediately corrected me that he was Sid."
Celebrini's success has also been very helpful to the San Jose franchise as a whole, leading to their latest slogan of "the future is teal." His skill is also indicative of the fact that players across all ages — including the current three generations present across the league — can see great success. But, it's also indicative that new, young talent can go toe to toe with all-time league greats.
Crosby and Celebrini will next play against each other on Dec. 13 at PPG Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!