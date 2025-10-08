Sharks Announce Alternate Captains Ahead of Season Opener
Ahead of the San Jose Sharks' regular season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, the franchise has announced their alternate captains for the 2025-26 year.
Instead of having a captain, San Jose head coach Ryan Warsofsky announced that five players will serve as alternate captains instead. Tyler Toffoli will wear an ‘A’ for all games, while Barclay Goodrow and Macklin Celebrini will act as alternate captains for home games, and Mario Ferraro and Alexander Wennberg serve as alternate captains for all road games. Center Wennberg wore an ‘A’ for select games at the end of last season and Celebrini will be an alternate captain for the first time in the 19 year old's NHL career. The young fan-favorite enters only his second season in the league.
Warsofsky said he chose his alternate captains based on what identity the Sharks will embody moving forward.
"Each of the players that will serve as our leadership group for the 2025-26 season bring an important skillset and character to the room," said Warsofsky to NHL.com. "These individuals embody what it means to be a Shark, and the identity we want to have as a team. As a coaching staff, we are excited to have each of these players in a leadership role and setting an example for the rest of the group."
Celebrini debuted for San Jose in Oct., 2024 after being the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He then became fastest rookie in franchise history to reach the 30, 40, 50, and 60-point threshold, and was the only first-year player to lead his team in scoring in the league throughout 2024-25
Among rookies, Celebrini finished second in goals and assists, and was tied for second in points.
It’s a huge honor to know that they trust me to be one of the leaders of the team and wear a letter on my jersey. It means a lot.- Macklin Celebrini, Oct. 8
The oldest of the five alternate captains is Toffoli — 33-years-old — who is coming off his third consecutive 30-goal and 50-point season and enters his second year with the Sharks. The right-handed forward led the Sharks in goals last year.
Goodrow was previously a part of the team’s alternate captain group last season. He started his career in San Jose before winning two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning before returning to where his career began.
Wennberg also enters his second year with San Jose and is coming off recording his fourth consecutive 30-point campaign. On the other hand, Ferraro — who has appeared in over 400 NHL games — has played all seven of his years in the league with the Sharks.
This new wave of leadership for San Jose comes after the Sharks missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!