Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Remains Olympic Favorite Over Blackhawks Star

The NHL points leadership is in full fury as both veterans and youngsters show their true skills. But it seems that the scales are still heavily in favor of San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini.

Deepanjan Mitra

Nov 8, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) reacts after a missed scoring opportunity against the Florida Panthers during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025-26 NHL season has been all about outscoring each other so far. While names like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel continue to have stellar numbers, once again proving why they are the top centers in the league, the youngsters haven't been far behind. One San Jose Sharks star is standing out in particular.

Since the season started, names like Jack Hughes and Leon Carlsson have been dominating the leaderboard with numbers that will impress any fan. However, two names have been far ahead of the competition when it comes to dazzling the fans.

Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini have both been red-hot this season, stepping up to every expectation thrown their way. However, when it comes to securing a place on Team Canada's roster for the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics, one name clearly remains the favorite.

Macklin Celebrini remains the clear favorite for the Winter Olympics

Both youngsters have been impressive this season. While Bedard is tied for the number two spot on the points leaderboard with 25 points in 16 games, Celebrini is right behind him with 24 points. But according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the scales are tipped in Celebrini's favor.

LeBrun noted that Celebrini already impressed selectors with his game at the World Championships, where his game sense even made Sidney Crosby appreciative of the 19-year-old. But his plays for the San Jose Sharks have catapulted him among some of the favorites for Team Canada.

"Bedard has played extremely well for the up-and-coming Chicago Blackhawks so far this season, exploding for seven points during a pair of weekend wins."

But LeBrun also warned that in light of his contemporary's performance, he might not make the final cut.

"We just wonder if Team Canada sees fit to have two youngsters in him and Celebrini both on the roster. Management is bracing for a “grown-up's game” in Milan," he wrote. LeBrun believes that the Sharks forward is already in the pole position for the spot.

Team positions might make all the difference.

While both youngsters are so far head-to-head when it comes to stats, their team's position on the table may ultimately play a big part in who ends up getting selected. Both the Sharks and the Blackhawks have been underwhelming so far in the playoff race.

While the Sharks flounder at the bottom of the Pacific Division, the Blackhawks are much better placed at third in the Central Division. A dramatic losing streak or a bunch of high-profile wins can quickly flip the script before the final squads are revealed for Milan.

However, for now, LeBrun remains confident about Celebrini's spot. "We believe he’s playing his way onto this Olympic roster so far. It’s going to be extremely difficult to leave him at home," he said. For now, only time will tell who makes the final cut.

Published
Deepanjan Mitra
DEEPANJAN MITRA

Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.

