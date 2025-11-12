Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Remains Olympic Favorite Over Blackhawks Star
The 2025-26 NHL season has been all about outscoring each other so far. While names like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel continue to have stellar numbers, once again proving why they are the top centers in the league, the youngsters haven't been far behind. One San Jose Sharks star is standing out in particular.
Since the season started, names like Jack Hughes and Leon Carlsson have been dominating the leaderboard with numbers that will impress any fan. However, two names have been far ahead of the competition when it comes to dazzling the fans.
Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini have both been red-hot this season, stepping up to every expectation thrown their way. However, when it comes to securing a place on Team Canada's roster for the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics, one name clearly remains the favorite.
Macklin Celebrini remains the clear favorite for the Winter Olympics
Both youngsters have been impressive this season. While Bedard is tied for the number two spot on the points leaderboard with 25 points in 16 games, Celebrini is right behind him with 24 points. But according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the scales are tipped in Celebrini's favor.
LeBrun noted that Celebrini already impressed selectors with his game at the World Championships, where his game sense even made Sidney Crosby appreciative of the 19-year-old. But his plays for the San Jose Sharks have catapulted him among some of the favorites for Team Canada.
"Bedard has played extremely well for the up-and-coming Chicago Blackhawks so far this season, exploding for seven points during a pair of weekend wins."
But LeBrun also warned that in light of his contemporary's performance, he might not make the final cut.
"We just wonder if Team Canada sees fit to have two youngsters in him and Celebrini both on the roster. Management is bracing for a “grown-up's game” in Milan," he wrote. LeBrun believes that the Sharks forward is already in the pole position for the spot.
Team positions might make all the difference.
While both youngsters are so far head-to-head when it comes to stats, their team's position on the table may ultimately play a big part in who ends up getting selected. Both the Sharks and the Blackhawks have been underwhelming so far in the playoff race.
While the Sharks flounder at the bottom of the Pacific Division, the Blackhawks are much better placed at third in the Central Division. A dramatic losing streak or a bunch of high-profile wins can quickly flip the script before the final squads are revealed for Milan.
However, for now, LeBrun remains confident about Celebrini's spot. "We believe he’s playing his way onto this Olympic roster so far. It’s going to be extremely difficult to leave him at home," he said. For now, only time will tell who makes the final cut.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!