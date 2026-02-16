Sharks Place Left Wing on Unconditional Waivers

It is being reported that the San Jose Sharks have made a roster move, placing Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination.

Originally reported by Elliotte Friedman and then further disclosed by Sharks beat reporter Max Miller, this move surrounding Skinner will prompt him to become an unrestricted free agent and sign elsewhere.

The left wing had not played for San Jose since Jan. 11 and has been a healthy scratch for the most recent 10 games. Skinner was signed by the Sharks as a free agent in July of 2025 to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Dec 31, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Jeff Skinner (53) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Skinner is 33 and previously scored the Sharks’ first goal of the year. He had six goals and seven assists in 36 games for the Sharks this season.

Miller also reported that Skinner’s contract had a full no-move clause through Jan. 30, but shifted to an eight-team trade list after that date. Given the NHL is still in the midst of its Olympic break, the trade freeze is still in effect (no trades can be made until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 22) — so San Jose would not be able to trade Skinner for anything in return.

The #SJSharks are placing Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a contract termination. The winger hasn't played since Jan 11 and will become a UFA if he clears. — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) February 16, 2026

Skinner will be on unconditional waivers for 24 hours, should he clear, any team in the league will have the opportunity to try and sign him.

Jeff Skinner Likely Moving on From San Jose Sharks

Originally drafted at No. 7 overall in 2010, Skinner currently has 712 points across 379 goals and 333 assists. His career high came in the 2022-23 season for the Buffalo Sabres — in which he posted 82 points. His offensive production since then has been on the decline.

Skinner won the Calder Trophy with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011 and has scored at least 30 goals in six different seasons. The veteran has seen a total of 1,110 games played in the league.

San Jose is known for having a roster full of youth talent, with youngster Macklin Celebrini having 144 points already in his league career in addition to helping lead the Team Canada offense in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Other notable left wings on the Sharks' roster include William Eklund and Kiefer Sherwood.

Sherwood made his debut in teal on the evening of Feb. 4 against the Colorado Avalanche after being traded to San Jose by the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19 in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Eklund — only 23 — has scored 11 goals this season in addition to posting 35 total points for the Sharks.

