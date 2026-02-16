Sharks Place Left Wing on Unconditional Waivers
In this story:
It is being reported that the San Jose Sharks have made a roster move, placing Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination.
Originally reported by Elliotte Friedman and then further disclosed by Sharks beat reporter Max Miller, this move surrounding Skinner will prompt him to become an unrestricted free agent and sign elsewhere.
The left wing had not played for San Jose since Jan. 11 and has been a healthy scratch for the most recent 10 games. Skinner was signed by the Sharks as a free agent in July of 2025 to a one-year, $3 million contract.
Skinner is 33 and previously scored the Sharks’ first goal of the year. He had six goals and seven assists in 36 games for the Sharks this season.
Miller also reported that Skinner’s contract had a full no-move clause through Jan. 30, but shifted to an eight-team trade list after that date. Given the NHL is still in the midst of its Olympic break, the trade freeze is still in effect (no trades can be made until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 22) — so San Jose would not be able to trade Skinner for anything in return.
Skinner will be on unconditional waivers for 24 hours, should he clear, any team in the league will have the opportunity to try and sign him.
Jeff Skinner Likely Moving on From San Jose Sharks
Originally drafted at No. 7 overall in 2010, Skinner currently has 712 points across 379 goals and 333 assists. His career high came in the 2022-23 season for the Buffalo Sabres — in which he posted 82 points. His offensive production since then has been on the decline.
Skinner won the Calder Trophy with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011 and has scored at least 30 goals in six different seasons. The veteran has seen a total of 1,110 games played in the league.
San Jose is known for having a roster full of youth talent, with youngster Macklin Celebrini having 144 points already in his league career in addition to helping lead the Team Canada offense in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Other notable left wings on the Sharks' roster include William Eklund and Kiefer Sherwood.
Sherwood made his debut in teal on the evening of Feb. 4 against the Colorado Avalanche after being traded to San Jose by the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19 in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Eklund — only 23 — has scored 11 goals this season in addition to posting 35 total points for the Sharks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.