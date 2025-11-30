Kraken Make Pair of Injured Reserve Updates
The Seattle Kraken have activated forward Kaapo Kakko from injured reserve, while placing alternate captain Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve.
These latest updates were provided by the Seattle Public Relations department on the afternoon of Nov. 29. Schwartz is projected to miss around six weeks of action due to a lower-body injury that was sustained against the Dallas Stars. Kakko was previously on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury as well. He sat out six games and also previously missed the first 10 games of the year while recovering from a broken hand during the preseason.
Kakko — the 2019 NHL Draft's No. 2 overall pick — has recorded one point from one goal against the Winnipeg Jets so far this year, while Schwartz was leading the Kraken with 15 points at the time of his injury.
Kraken Make Injured Reserve Updates Following Loss to Edmonton Oilers
Kakko was traded to the Kraken by the New York Rangers back in Dec., 2024 for Will Borgen and a third-round draft pick. Since becoming a member of the Seattle roster, the Finland native has seen more success in the Pacific Division — Kakko had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games last season following the trade.
Schwartz saw his latest injury on Nov. 26, when in the second period against the Stars he drifted into the Dallas crease while off-balance and became ensnared with Stars' defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok. Schwartz then limped to the bench and headed for the locker room but did not return.
These updates come following the Kraken's 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5). Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord recorded 21 saves, with teammates Matty Beniers, Vrandon Montour and Jared McCann leading the Kraken with four shots on goal each.
The Kraken next face off again against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 4, following a little break in action. Puck-drop is slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.
Seattle now has a 11-7-6 overall record with 28 points. The Kraken are only one point behind the Los Angeles Kings and three behind the Anaheim Ducks — who lead the division.
Kakko has 162 points across 387 career games, featuring 72 goals and 90 assists. Schwartz is now a pending unrestricted free agent and his contract ($5.5 million annual cap hit) is slated to expire on July 1, 2026. The alternate captain has missed a total of 77 games over his first four years with Seattle.
