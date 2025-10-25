Kraken's Mason Marchment Speaks on Logan Stanley Moment
Ahead of hosting the reigning Stanley Cup runner-ups, the Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment turned plenty of heads.
During the last game of a six-game road trip, the left wing got in a scrum with Winnipeg's Logan Stanley. Marchment ended up faking a punch, stopping his hand inches from Stanley's face which caused Stanley to flinch. In addition to producing quality hockey, the Kraken are known for bringing their fair share of fun-spirit to the NHL.
As opposed to the usual pucks given out by the three stars of the game, Seattle opts for stuffed fish and boasts a welcoming environment full of novelty across Climate Pledge Arena. This latest moment from Marchment only adds to the fun nature of this Kraken team.
Mason Marchment Acknowledges Hilarious Moment with Winnipeg Ahead of Hosting Oilers
Marchment was traded to Seattle by the Dallas Stars back in June for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2026. He's in the final year of a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million AAV).
He's currently in the midst of his seventh season in the league and has tallied four points (one goal, three assists) for the Kraken while seeing play in all but one game so far this year. Marchment's career-high so far came in 2023-24 with 53 points.
Marchment said to the media following the first morning skate back at CPA that he was just reacted to what Stanley was giving him.
"[Stanley] just kind of gave me a punch for no reason, and I [acted like] I was punching him back," Marchment said. "He was kind of staring at me so I kind of just got in his face."
Fans across the league as well as both Stars and Kraken ones in particular sounded off on social media about the moment — quickly making it go viral.
It was especially noted how Marchment pointed and laughed at Stanley for faking him out in the first place. However, Marchment has since turned the page and is more focused on his game in hosting the Oilers. Edmonton currently has a 4-3-1 record compared to Seattle's 4-2-2.
"If the fans like it, then that's great but it wasn't really for that — I was just trying to get in his head a little bit," Marchment told Breakaway On SI.
The Oilers most recently defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a 6-5 matchup. The matchup against Edmonton will signify the first game back for the Kraken in Seattle following the previously mentioned six-game road trip.
