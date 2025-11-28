Canadiens Make Roster Updates Ahead of Golden Knights Matchup
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Samuel "Sammy" Blais off waivers. He will join the American Hockey League affiliate of the Laval Rocket. Additionally, defenseman Mike Matheson has signed a five-year contract extension.
The news surrounding Bleis first broke on Nov. 27 courtesy of key NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who posted the news to his X account. Bleis, 29, had originally signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens on the opening day of free agency, but was placed on waivers and claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 6. So far this year he has played in eight NHL games for the Maple Leafs while logging three points across one goal and two assists.
Matheson's contract announcement came on the afternoon of Nov. 28.
Blais Returns to Montreal Canadiens Franchise, Matheson Extended
Blais was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the sixth-round of the 2014 NHL Draft. The left wing has 74 (28 goals, 46 assists) points off of 265 games played. He played 51 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024-25, tallying 40 points (14G, 26A) and served 44 penalty minutes.
Standing at 6'2" and weighing 206 pounds, Blais also logged six goals and 13 assists in 23 playoff contests to help Abbotsford win the AHL’s Calder Cup.
Montreal General Manager Kent Hughes agreed to terms on a five-year, $30 million contract extension (2026-27 to 2030-31) with Matheson. The average annual salary will be $6 million as the blueliner is in the midst of playing his fourth season with the Canadiens.
Matheson has played 22 games with the Canadiens this season and has collected 14 points (4G, 10A) in addition to leading the team in plus/minus. His career total sits at _279 points prior to Montreal's first game back following Thanksgiving.
Canadiens to Play Vegas Golden Knights
This latest move comes ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Canadiens on Nov. 28; puck-drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. EST.
Jack Eichel has consistently produced for Vegas. With 31 points throughout 23 games this year, the 29-year-old center currently sits tied for fifth in the NHL in that specific department.
Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in points with 26. The Canada native will be playing against the team who originally drafted him with the No. 13 overall selected back in 2017. Suzuki was traded to Montreal by Vegas in 2018.
Montreal enters the matchup with a 12-7-3 overall record compared to the Golden Knights' 10-5-8.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!