Lightning Superstar and HC Add Another Legendary Achievement
Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov recorded a historic milestone in the team’s 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. The 32-year-old winger notched a pair of assists to help fuel their victory, and in the process he became the 101st player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points.
The Lightning forward has been one of the best players in the entire league since debuting in the NHL, and reaching this point plateau all but cements his Hockey Hall of Fame induction. He never reaches that level without the influence and leadership of his head coach and partner for over a decade, Jon Cooper. The duo has reached unparalleled NHL success together and are one of the top partnerships in the history of the league.
All-Time Partnership
Cooper and Kucherov’s careers are forever intertwined in Tampa hockey history. Cooper was appointed head coach in the spring of 2013. Kucherov, a 2011 draft pick of the organization, made his debut with the team during the 2013-2014 season, Cooper’s first full season behind the bench.
After an adjustment debut season for both player and coach, their partnership reached a new level and neither has looked back.
Under Cooper, Kucherov has been one of the highest-scoring players in the NHL. He’s led the league in scoring three times and captured an MVP award in 2019.
It took him just 809 regular season games to reach the 1,000-point mark. Among active players, he was the third-fastest player to achieve it, trailing only Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Cooper has been behind the bench for every single point, and he celebrated Kucherov’s greatness after the game.
”It’s been a privilege to stand on the bench to watch him get 1,000,” Cooper said. “It seems like just yesterday he was (first entering) the League. But he’s a special, special player. I think he’s going to go down as one of the greatest (players), if not the greatest player, to play in this organization.”
Top Coach on Every Level
With Kucherov as his top forward, Cooper has gone from a first-time head coach to one of the most accomplished and sought-after ones. That holds true at both the NHL level and internationally.
Cooper has coached 969 games for the Lightning. He’s led the team to a record of 574-310-85 in the regular season and an 88-67 record in 155 postseason games.
That success in Tampa led to his role as an assistant coach with Team Canada in 2016, which then led to his first head coaching gig for Canada during the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships. He was also named the team’s coach at the 2022 Winter Olympics before the NHL withdrew, but retook the bench for the 4 Nations Face-Off and will be once again for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.
Stanley Cup Success
Kucherov and Cooper’s partnership will be defined by their Stanley Cup success. The Lightning won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021 and nearly won a third straight in 2022.
Kucherov was heroic in the playoffs over that three year stretch. He led the team in scoring as they appeared in three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. He recorded 23 goals and 70 assists for 93 points in 71 postseason contests.
Cooper’s coaching was a master class in his own right. He pushed his entire team and had them collectively buying in to a team system and swagger that had them on top of the league for three years.
Now in 2025, the duo continue to lead the Lightning. Their partnership has led the resurgence of hockey in the state of Florida and led to Kucherov being one this generation’s top players, making it one of the NHL’s very best tandems.
