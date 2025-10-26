Rangers, Kraken Lead Landing Spots for Kings Winger
The Los Angeles Kings and star winger Adrian Kempe are not anywhere near a contract extension. It’s unclear if the two sides will move any closer to a deal during the regular season, but the clock is ticking as Kempe plays under the final year of a contact making $5.5 million.
The Kings winger is in line for a huge raise, and it’s possible he doesn’t get it in Los Angeles. If that is the case, these three organizations make the most sense as a landing spot.
New York Rangers - Big Market Swap
How about trading the Los Angeles market for the Big Apple. The Rangers have a boatload of salary cap space next summer, and with Kempe reportedly seeking a huge contract, he can certainly get it there.
The Rangers also will have a need for another scorer next season, especially if they can’t come to an agreement with Artemi Panarin on a new deal. Kempe would be an excellent and younger replacement.
Seattle Kraken - Keep It In the Division
If Kempe is comfortable in the Pacific Division but must reach a certain salary, the Seattle Kraken could be a seamless fit. They have a ton of salary cap space now and moving forward, and they could easily give him a salary north of $10 million.
The Kraken are also a team that needs top-end talent. As they try to get even more out of their young core, adding a 30 to 40-goal scorer would be a huge upgrade and boost.
Toronto Maple Leafs - Star Power Returns to the Six
The Maple Leafs are in need of some more star power. It’s early still, but the departure of Mitch Marner feels like a heavy absence in Toronto.
Luckily for Toronto, they have a bit of financial flexibility to play with. It’s not a ton immediately, but moving into 2026 and beyond, things open up a ton.
Kempe would be a strong fit with the Maple Leafs, as well. The top-six would get another proven scorer and playmaker. Currently, the group is too reliant on the top duo of Auston Matthews and William Nylander. While players like Matthew Knies and John Tavares are big pieces of the offense, the rest of the lineup lacks that scoring punch. Kempe solves those issues in Toronto and keeps their Stanley Cup window open for a bit longer.
