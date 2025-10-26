Kraken Rookie Starts Homestand on Right Note
After being away for six straight games, the Seattle Kraken wasted absolutely no time putting on a show for their fans.
In their first return from a long road stretch, the Kraken got on the scoreboard just 83 seconds in their first game back at Climate Pledge Arena in two weeks. Captain Jordan Eberle scored the goal, with Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton each notching the assists. Catton's is extra significant — it marks the second point of his career and first recorded over the Edmonton Oilers.
Catton's first point was recorded on Oct. 20 with an assist against the Philadelphia Flyers. His first assist was also on an Eberle goal, signifying good chemistry between the pair of skaters, but this marks his first point recorded on home ice.
Catton's Career So Far
In his debut, the center was originally skating for the Kraken in place of Jared McCann, who's now on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
Fans had not seen a goal scored at CPA in 14 days, with the last home game for Seattle being back on Oct. 11 in a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Catton, only 19, recently finished his fourth season with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. He was captain and had 109 points in 57 regular season games along with 42 points in 20 playoff games in the 2024-25 season.
"[There's] lots of excitement, lots of emotions for sure, but at the end of the day it's just a hockey game and I've got to go out there and do my thing and play my game," Catton previously said before his first regular season game. "Playing with those guys is pretty awesome ... [I'm] just going to soak it all in."
Catton was Seattle's 2024 first round pick (No. 8 overall) and was the franchise's ninth-ever selection to play in his first NHL game. He previously became the fourth Kraken in franchise history to notch a point in his regular season debut, joining Matty Beniers, Jani Nyman and Ville Ottavainen.
Due to Catton's young age, he is one year too young to play in the American Hockey League. He has five more games remaining with the Kraken before a decision needs to be made on whether he is sent back down to youth hockey or not. But after getting Kraken fans elated in under 100 seconds in Seattle's return back home, one can't imagine fans would be content with a decision to send him back down.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!