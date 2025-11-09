Young Blackhawks Center Secures Victory With Three-Point Day
The Chicago Blackhawks utilized a three-point day from Connor Bedard en route to a dominating 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The win is Chicago’s third in a row and moves it into third place in the Central Division.
For Detroit, the loss continues a concerning trend of outshooting opponents — the Red Wings had 46 shots on goal compared to the Blackhawks’ 20 — and still losing. It’s their third consecutive defeat.
Here are three takeaways from the Blackhawks’ matinee triumph over the Red Wings.
Connor Bedard’s Not Messing Around
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has already asserted himself as one of hockey’s premier scorers — he now leads the NHL in points at 25 — and he continued to prove that by notching the game’s opening goal.
Just a little under a minute after the puck was dropped, Bedard snapped a ferocious shot past Red Wings keeper John Gibson’s glove hand and into the back of the net. The goal gave Chicago an early 1-0 lead. That wasn’t the end of Bedard’s impressive outing, as he contributed two more points for the Blackhawks, both via primary assists on goals in the third period — one by Tyler Bertuzzi and another by Andre Burakovsky.
It’s safe to say that the return on investment for the Blackhawks with Bedard has been plentiful. Without him, they wouldn’t be off nearly as well as they are, and that’s really all you can ask of a player drafted first overall.
Oliver Moore Nets His First NHL Goal
With 16 seconds to go in a game that was already decided, rookie Oliver Moore decided to etch his name into the “goals” column of the box score for the first time in his NHL career.
Moore just plopped himself right in front of the crease, which allowed Ryan Donato, who’d raced to recover a puck behind the net, to sling it Moore’s way, and he buried it. Even with the game being well in hand, Moore and the Blackhawks were obviously jubilant about the 20-year-old from Minnesota’s accomplishment.
Arvid Soderblom Stands on His Head
One look at the stats would suggest that the Red Wings should’ve scored more than one goal. Detroit sent 46 shots Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom’s way, yet only one went in.
Soderblom’s never been the most outstanding netminder in the league, as he’s only ever eclipsed an .895 save percentage once in his four-plus-season career with Chicago. Nobody would know that with the sorcery he pulled off against the Red Wings, though. This was by far his best game of the young season and perhaps even one of the better performances of his entire career.
What’s Next?
The Blackhawks, now at 8-5-3, will take a couple of days off before starting a four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 12. Detroit, meanwhile, stays at Little Caesars Arena for a bout with the surging Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 13.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!