NHL Lessons Learned: Oilers in Trouble
The NHL season is quickly approaching the holiday season, a period where the playoff picture begins to take shape. Teams have all played at least 15 games, marking the completion of nearly 20% of the regular season schedule.
With the postseason picture slowly taking shape, each game is becoming more and more important. As we begin the sixth week of the regular season, let's dive into some of the latest lessons learned around the league.
Oilers in Trouble
The Edmonton Oilers lost an embarrassing contest against the Colorado Avalanche, losing by a final score of 9-1. It was likely rock bottom for the back-to-back Western Conference champions, but there’s no guarantee that this team can climb out of the hole they dug for themselves.
The Oilers have to address their floundering goaltending position in order to improve. If they don’t, their chances of making a third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals will continue to plummet.
Ducks Star Extends Point Streak
Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson is having an incredible start to the season. He’s collected 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in his first 15 games.
Making his offensive performance even more impressive is his current point streak. The third-year center has recorded at least a point in 10 consecutive games, and it's helped skyrocket him to the top of the NHL scoring leaderboard.
His play also has the Ducks flying high in the Pacific Division. The Ducks lead the division with an 11-3-1 record and they sit five points in front of the second place Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins on Fire
The Boston Bruins are in a transitional period for their organization. They don’t have a captain after they traded Brad Marchand at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, but they still have foundational players in David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman.
Playing in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins have to be spectacular to rise up the ranks. Currently, the Bruins are red hot and it’s putting them in excellent position to challenge in the Atlantic. Following a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins secured their sixth consecutive victory and just two points behind the division lead.
