Mammoth Defender to Miss Time With Injury
Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi is expected to miss four weeks with an upper-body injury.
This latest announcement came after Durzi took a hard hit in Utah's weekend overtime win over Nashville. The team description of the injury has been limited to "upper-body," but Durzi appeared to damage either his right arm or shoulder on the hit that sent the 26-year-old straight to the bench in serious pain. The right-handed Canada native previously missed 52 games last season in a similar fashion following early-season right shoulder surgery.
This year's hit came in a collision with Predators' forward Jonathan Marchessault. Durzi had previously helped Utah tie the game in the third period, picking up a secondary assist on Jack McBain’s first goal of the season. The Mammoth went on to win the game, 3-2, in the extra frame.
The current timetable would put Durzi out for at least another 15 games throughout his second year in Utah.
Durzi is currently signed to a four-year, $24 million contract with Utah — signed back in June of 2024 after he transferred over from Arizona.
The 26 year old was originally drafted in the second round (No. 21 overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He has 118 points across his career so far off of 25 goals and 93 assists.
Through 32 games with Utah, Durzi has seen four goals and 12 points from the blue line.
The Mammoth (1-1-0) are slated to visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night in the NHL's busiest day of the year so far — there are a whopping 10 games scheduled for Canada's Thanksgiving Day.
This move likely means the Mammoth will shift their attention to veteran Nate Schmidt and give rookie Dmitri Simashev more reps.
Simashev made his NHL debut in the season opener against Colorado; he is one of four Mammoth players with a positive plus-minus, and he also blocked a pair of shots in Utah's first win over the Predators.
Schmidt is in the midst of his 13th season in the league, but his first with Utah. He has 329 points (52 goals, 187 assists) across 743 games played.
Durzi's career-high came in the 2023-24 season in which he recorded 41 points with nine goals and 32 assists. Further injury updates will follow, but Durzi will likely remain out at least until mid-November when Utah travels to California to take on the Anaheim Ducks for the first time of the year on Nov. 17th.
