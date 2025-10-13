Canucks Defenseman Makes Team History
For the Vancouver Canucks, losing to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night was not exactly the best feeling in the world as they got heavily outplayed. But there was one bright side to the loss to their fellow Canadian foe, defenseman Quinn Hughes made Canucks history.
By assisting on teammate Brock Boeser's goal and getting the primary assist, that point picked up by Hughes was his 410th all-time and makes him stand alone. He is now the Canucks' points leader by a defenseman in team history.
The fact that Hughes is only 25 years old and now leads all Canucks defenseman in points in franchise history, says a lot about the kind of player that Hughes is. He is just a super special player that fans of the Canucks and fans of hockey in general love watching step on to the ice night after night.
He is one of those players that once he was drafted, hockey fans around the world knew that he was going to turn into something great and be that number one defenseman in Vancouver. Hughes was drafted number 7 overall by the Canucks back in the 2018 NHL Draft and made his debut late in the 2018 season playing 5 games.
But Hughes became a full-time player in Vancouver starting in the 2019-20 season and has been a mainstay ever since. Ever since his debut season, Hughes has played 430 games and tallied 59 goals and 348 assists since then and his 351st assist proved to be a special one.
Hughes also is somebody that can play top pairing minutes against the best-of-the-best in this case when he plays the Oilers, he is always matched up against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But when it comes to playing any team, Hughes is always up to the task, he plays a ton of minutes a night.
Hughes also has been quarterbacking the Canucks top powerplay unit for a few seasons now and you can find him out there killing penalties a lot too. Coach Rick Tocchet really trusts Hughes and always has him out there in the most crucial parts of the game, especially when he is needed the most.
But for Hughes to etch his name in Canucks history at such a young age and for playing defense who are not normally supposed to be offensive juggernauts, he is quite the player. He is going to be a menace for the Canucks for the foreseeable future and Canucks fans should be lucky to have him.
