Three Teams Benefit Most from Acquiring Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood
The Vancouver Canucks' season is quickly slipping away. Despite being six points back of a playoff spot at this point in the season, the feeling in Vancouver is that changes are needed to revive their season and organizational trajectory. Their captain, Quinn Hughes, is re-emerging in trade talks and he's not the only one.
One player the Canucks are very likely to move is power forward Kiefer Sherwood. The 30-year-old, right-handed winger is in the final season of his contract and is making a cheap salary of $1.5 million. He currently has 12 goals this season and is coming off a 19-goal campaign last year. Combining a physical style with a surprising scoring touch, Sherwood's become a hot commodity on the trade market. Many teams are interested in the veteran winger, but these three teams would benefit the most from making a run at him.
Columbus Blue Jackets
This fit makes sense for two reasons. The first is that it would be a homecoming for Sherwood, who was born in Columbus, Ohio. As a junior player, he was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets U16 team. With this possible trade, he'd get the chance to return home and play in his hometown. What professional athlete wouldn't love that?
The second reason is that the Jackets need a scoring boost and an addition to their middle-six forward depth could be the perfect solution. Columbus is averaging 2.88 goals per game, ranking 22nd in the NHL. Sherwood's 12 goals would be the most in Columbus, and his 16 points would rank sixth on the team. As the Jackets try to take the next step, Sherwood is a great option to find immediate improvements.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are rolling. They are the best team in the NHL so far this season, and it isn't particularly close.
They shouldn't rest on their laurels, however. The Avs have top-end star power that is unmatched in the NHL, but rounding out the lineup is the key for a long postseason run. Sherwood adds that missing top-nine piece for Colorado. He could slot in alongside Brock Nelson on the second line or kick Victor Olofsson down from the third line to form a tough trio with Valeri Nichushkin and Jack Drury.
Florida Panthers
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are in the basement of the Eastern Conference standings, but they are only six points back of a playoff position. They are playing without two of their top stars in Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. Replacing their star power and two-way contributions is impossible, but they need to do something to stay in the hunt.
Sherwood just screams Florida Panthers. His gritty style would blend in seamlessly, and he has the scoring versatility to fill in anywhere in their top-nine.
To top it all off, the salary cap-strapped Panthers can squeeze Sherwood's contract in. It's a great potential fit and the Cats will be aggressive as they seek a third consecutive championship.
