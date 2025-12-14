Zeev Buium Records First Point in Canucks Debut

Zeev Buium didn't need much time to introduce himself to Vancouver Canucks fans. The 20-year-old defenseman, acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the franchise-altering Quinn Hughes trade, made an immediate impact in his Vancouver debut against the New Jersey Devils.

Less than 90 seconds into the game, Buium picked up his first point as a Canuck, assisting on Jake DeBrusk's power play goal that opened the scoring. Even the official NHL handle understood how significant this moment was, as they tweeted that the young D-man has already made his mark. But Buium wasn't done just yet.

A Goal and Assist in Seven Minutes

While his assist opened the scoreline for the Canucks, less than six minutes later, Buium got to double Vancouver's lead as he scored his first goal in white and blue. The opportunity came during another power play when assists from Conor Garland and Thatcher Demko gave the young D-man the chance to put the puck on the back of the net.

Cam Robinson from Elite Prospects summed up the performance succinctly on social media. "Zeev Buium has a goal and an assist. It's seven minutes into his first game with the Canucks. Talk about a first impression."

Dec 4, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild defenseman Zeev Buium (8) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

That's exactly what it was. A stunning debut that immediately validated why the Canucks were willing to include him in the package to acquire one of the NHL's elite defensemen.

Welcome to Vancouver

The official Canucks Twitter account posted a simple but effective message after Buium's goal. "First Canucks game. First Canucks goal. Welcome to Vancouver, Zeev Buium!"

It's the kind of start that gets a fanbase excited about a player they didn't know much about just days ago. Buium was the 12th overall pick by Minnesota in the 2024 NHL Draft and had shown flashes of potential in his 31 games with the Wild this season, recording 14 points before the trade.

But performing in your first game with a new team, in a new country, while the entire franchise is reeling from trading its captain, is a different kind of pressure. But for the newly acquired blueliner, this was some welcome pressure.

Easing the Transition

The loss of Quinn Hughes, who wasn't just the captain but also their franchise player, should have left the Canucks in shambles. However, instead of being in full rebuild mode, Vancouver has already proved that it can survive without their locker room leader.

Buium's performance gave Vancouver exactly what it needed on a difficult night. With both goals coming on the power play, Buium also showed he can fill one of the most important roles the Canucks lost when Hughes was traded.

Power play quarterback is a premium position in today's NHL, and if Buium can continue contributing in that role, it softens the blow of losing their franchise defenseman.

The Canucks led 2-0 after one period, with their newest defenseman accounting for both goals either directly or through an assist. It's only one period in one game, but it's the kind of start that can change how a fanbase views a trade they didn't want to happen.

