Flyers’ Spoiler Mentality Faces a New Test

The Philadelphia Flyers final game of a six-game homestand pits them against the Carolina Hurricanes in a game that has big implications on 27-year-old goaltender Brandon Bussi.

Dec 9, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) watches the shot during the warmups before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Bussi, with a win tonight, will earn him his ninth-straight victory and tie Cam Ward's franchise record set in 2008-09. Here's how the Flyers can play spoiler against the soaring Hurricanes.

Since being claimed off waivers from Carolina on Oct. 1, the Sound Beach, New York, native has gone 10-1-0 with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He became the fastest goaltender in NHL history to record 10 wins.

Make the Crease Uncomfortable Early

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has wanted his team to strike first and score early on. Philadelphia is 5-3-1 when scoring the game's opening tally, and hold a 6-0-1 mark when leading after the first 20 minutes, showing how early goals allow the Flyers to take control.

Dec 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That push is most effective when it comes with traffic at the net. By crowding the crease and taking away sightlines, the Flyers force goaltenders out of rhythm and turn routine saves into second chances. An early, messy goal can quickly shift pressure and prevent a hot goalie from ever settling in.

Never Count the Flyers Out

The game is over when the clock shows triple zeros. Even when the Flyers don’t strike first, they’ve proven they’re never out of a game.

Philadelphia leads the NHL with 12 comeback wins this season, a reflection of a team comfortable playing from behind and grinding games into low-margin battles.

That resilience matters against a goaltender on a streak. The longer the Flyers can keep the game close, the more pressure shifts away from them and onto the crease at the other end — a situation Philadelphia has repeatedly turned to its advantage.

Shootout Success

If this game pushes past 65 minutes and into a shootout, Bussi could be facing one of the Flyers’ biggest strengths. Philadelphia has been perfect in the skills competition, going 5-for-5 in the shootout.

That stat is a big thanks to one of the Flyers' offseason additions, Trevor Zegras.

Nov 14, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) in shootouts at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old has the best shootout percentage in NHL history among players who've taken at least 20 attempts. Zegras is 68% for his career, going 17-for-25.

Another big part of the Flyers' shootout heroics has been Samuel Ersson, who starts between the pipes against Carolina. Ersson has appeared in four of Philadelphia's five shootout victories.

The Flyers host the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Bussi was ruled out vs. the Flyers after this article was published.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!