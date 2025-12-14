Red Wings Forward Shy of Surpassing Mike Modano's Record

The Detroit Red Wings secured a stunning 4-0 shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks during their latest matchup. It didn't take long for the Red Wings to heat up on the ice, as right-winger Alex DeBrincat scored off of assists from Andrew Copp and Patrick Kane at 0:55.

From there, Kane took over a few minutes later and sent a backhand into the goal, with an assist from DeBrincat once again. This brought the score to 2-0 before the first period wrapped up and ultimately set the tone for what would be a successful game for Kane.

Although the 37-year-old forward is no stranger to success on the ice, his milestones grow more impressive by the year. So far in his professional career, he has recorded 497 goals and 867 assists for 1,364 points across 1,325 games. With three Stanley Cups under his belt (2009-10, 2012-13, 2014-15), Kane has built up an extensive resume, not to mention having earned the Calder Trophy (2007-08), Conn Smythe Trophy (2012-13), Hart Memorial Trophy (2015-16) and the Ted Lindsay Award (2015-16).

Kane has undoubtedly shocked Detroit fans with his prowess on the ice, with his puck-handling skills and quick feet. Better yet, he hasn't started to show any sign of slowing down. During his latest matchup, he moved one step closer to reaching yet another milestone in his professional career.

Kane Inches Closer to Breaking Record

Dec 10, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Former NHL center Mike Modano currently holds the record for the most career points in league history among U.S.-born players, with a total of 1,374 points. Just below Modano is Johnny Bucyk and Kane sits just below him at 1,366 points. He is now only nine points away from surpassing Modano.

Of course, continuing to hold the helm at Nos. 1-4 are NHL icons Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Mark Messier and Gordie Howe, respectively. With there being plenty of time left in his 2025-26 campaign, Kane will likely reach this milestone in just a matter of time.

Patrick Kane recorded his 1,365th and 1,366th career points tonight and needs just nine to pass Mike Modano (1,374) for the most in NHL history among U.S.-born players. 🇺🇸 #NHLStats: https://t.co/OFUesEA0QQ pic.twitter.com/c5VUkFFifR — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 14, 2025

The Red Wings' next matchup is scheduled for Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders. Right now, Detroit is riding an imposing 18-12 record, placing them at No. 2 in the Atlantic Division, just below the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11). Unsurprisingly, Kane has much to do with the Red Wings' success this season. With another game on the horizon, this is an opportunity for him to inch closer to surpassing Modano in career points.

