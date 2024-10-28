Former Lightning Captain Returns for First Time
The Nashville Predators made one of the biggest moves of the summer when they signed former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. The move brought Stamkos to Nashville for the next four seasons, paying him a total of $32 million during that span. It was a contract the Lightning weren't able to match, especially as they set their sights on another scoring winger available during free agency, Jake Guentzel.
It was a bittersweet move for both the Predators and Lightning. Stamkos is one of the icons of the Tampa Bay organization. As captain, he led his team to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, the team's first championships since the 2004 season.
Now, the Lightning faithful will get their first chance to see Stamkos play against them when the Predators travel to Amalie Arena for a showdown with the Lightning. The 5-3 Lightning welcome the 3-5 Predators, but the focus of the game is unlikely to be on the teams playing and solely on the return of Stamkos.
During his career in Tampa, Stamkos solidified himself as one of the franchise's all-time best. Over 16 seasons with the team, he appeared in 1,082 games, collecting 555 goals and adding 582 assists for 1,137 points as a member of the Lightning. He is currently the organization's all-time leading scorer, eclipsing icon Martin St. Louis by nearly 200 points.
So far, it's been a bit of a struggle for Stamkos in Nashville. Despite multiple projections that Stamkos would shine during his first year with his new club, that hasn't been the case. He has just one goal and no assists through his first eight games with the Preds, and it's clear he's still findiing his way on a new team. The goal he did record was a Stamkos classic, rifling home a one-time slapper during a power play.
