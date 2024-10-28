Lessons Learned from Third Week of NHL Season
With a few weeks of the NHL season completed, it's been a wild ride, just ask the Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, or anyone in the Atlantic Divison. Surprise starts, players struggling, and rookie sensations are just some of the major storylines already developing. Now that the third week of the regular season is behind us, let's look at three lessons learned from the latest week of NHL action.
Oilers Figuring it Out
After a putrid start, the Edmonton Oilers might be figuring it out. They won back-to-back games over the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins to bring their record back to 4-4-1 through nine games. The best part is that Leon Draisaitl came alive in those victories. He recorded three points against the Wings, continuing a six-game point streak and brining his season totals to six goals and 10 points in nine games.
They also got a rebound start from Stuart Skinner, who posted his first shutout of the season against Pittsburgh. It was a huge game for Skinner, who stumbled out of the gate as well. Now, the Oilers are getting on track and it could be a problem for the Western Conference.
Atlantic Division Dogfight
There isn't a team in the Atlantic Division below .500 to start the year, and it's a testament to the strength of the division. The Florida Panthers are in front early, but it's sure to be a dog fight all season long. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Ottawa Senators are all 4-4 or 4-4-1. This neck and neck battle is sure to continue all season long, but it's incredible to see just how tight the division already is.
Winless in San Jose
No one expected the San Jose Sharks to be a contender this season, but many anticipated them improving. With an influx of top-notch rookies and a new head coach, those expectations weren't out of line. So far, however, the Sharks are struggling mightily. They are winless in their first nine games, with an 0-7-2 record while the most recent first overall pick, Macklin Celebrini, recovers from an injury.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!