Golden Knights' Carter Hart Gets Emotional After Return to Ice
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart returned to the ice for the first time in 2025. The journey back to professional hockey has been covered across the hockey world, with the goaltender taking net for the first time against the Chicago Blackhawks.
When he finally stepped onto the ice for his first game back, the emotions were impossible to contain. Speaking with the media after the game, Hart wiped away tears as he tried to put into words what it felt like to be playing hockey again.
The Moment It Hit Him
Hart described the surreal feeling of skating out for warmups, trying to process that he was actually back. But it wasn't until the national anthem that the reality of the moment truly sank in.
"Skating out onto the ice for the first time, it didn't really sink in until the National Anthem," Hart said, his voice breaking. "I was kind of looking around, and that feeling that you're back playing. It's been a really difficult journey to get back."
Couldn't Have Done It Alone
Hart made it clear that he didn't make it through this journey on his own. The support system around him was the only reason he's standing here today, back in an NHL uniform.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it without my family and friends. I'm just so happy to be playing the game again," he said.
Hart didn't take a single moment of his return for granted.
Grateful for the Opportunity
When asked what it meant to be back with his new organization, Hart's appreciation was obvious. The team has welcomed him with open arms, and he's not taking that for granted either.
"Amazing. Just to be back, playing hockey, with the guys. Everybody here has been so great. They've been very welcoming. The organization has been awesome. I'm just grateful for everything and the opportunity," Hart continued.
Hart's new journey comes with a two-year, $4 million deal with the Golden Knights and the belief that he'll be their starting goaltender during that stretch. With a third star selection in his first game, Vegas is excited about what the future holds at the position.
