Hockey Canada Defendant Signs with Golden Knights
In a move that has drawn both intrigue and scrutiny, the Vegas Golden Knights are signing goaltender Carter Hart to a two-year contract, according to the team. The signing comes just days after Vegas starter Adin Hill left a game with an apparent lower-body injury, adding urgency to the Golden Knights’ search for stability in net.
"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," the announcement read. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and the assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."
Hart, 27, has not played an NHL game since taking an indefinite leave of absence during the 2023-24 season. His absence was tied to a high-profile legal case stemming from allegations of sexual assault related to the 2018 Team Canada World Junior team.
Hart and four other players from that team — Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton — were charged in early 2024. Following a highly publicized trial, all five were acquitted in July 2025 after a judge ruled that the evidence was not sufficient to support the charges.
Although legally cleared, Hart and his former teammates remained under NHL suspension until December 1, 2025, pending league reinstatement. Players are, however, permitted to negotiate and sign contracts beginning October 15, and Vegas quickly emerged as the frontrunner for Hart’s services.
Sources suggest the deal includes performance incentives and could involve a short conditioning stint before Hart joins the NHL roster once reinstated. The Golden Knights are expected to manage his transition carefully, balancing the optics of the move with the need for dependable goaltending depth in Hill’s absence.
Before his leave, Hart spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he showed flashes of elite potential but battled inconsistency on struggling teams. His career 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage reflect both promise and untapped potential.
For Vegas, the move represents a high-risk, high-reward play. The organization is known for bold roster decisions — and bringing in a goaltender seeking redemption could prove to be another defining moment for the defending Pacific Division champions.
Hart’s path back to the NHL spotlight will be under intense scrutiny, but for the Golden Knights, this may be the perfect time to roll the dice.
