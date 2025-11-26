Golden Knights Captain Set to Return From Injury
Head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights got some really good news ahead of their matchup against the Ottawa Senators right before the Thanksgiving Break. They are going to be getting their captain Mark Stone back into their lineup and into the top six. That is a huge boost for a team that has been missing his presence for quite some time now.
Stone has missed the last 16 games with a wrist injury but finally makes his return for the Golden Knights. Stone can play in the top six and on one of the top powerplay units so the Golden Knights and their fans should be ecstatic to get their captain back.
The Golden Knights currently sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 10-5-7 record after dropping their last two games. But getting their captain back now right before the Thanksgiving holiday bodes well for them to be able to stop their losing streak and get back on track.
Vegas is an overall better team with Stone in the lineup versus when he is not
No team wants to be without their captain due to an injury for 16 straight games. But the Golden Knights had to find a way to navigate that as Stone missed that long. And most Golden Knights fans would have said at least he's missing the time now versus later in the year when it matters more.
But with Stone returning, he gets to slot into new acquisition Mitch Marner, who came over in an offseason sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stone and Marner together have the potential to be a duo that can really light up the scoresheet and especially on the powerplay.
Both players excel in top six minutes and on the top powerplay unit for the Golden Knights so that will be one to watch. But the Golden Knights generally just play better when Stone is in the lineup versus when he does not. Most teams would play better having their captain in the lineup versus him not being in the lineup.
But for the Golden Knights, something is just different when Stone plays. The team plays with more energy and grit and tenacity and just perform better. And with Stone being back now, really should help get the team back on track as they happily welcome hm back against his former team.
Hopefully Stone can stay healthy for the rest of the season, as he is a crucial part of this Golden Knights team. They need him now more than ever as the month of November comes to a close.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!